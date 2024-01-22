Liverpool are among a group of clubs who are hoping to secure the signature of talented youngster Bilal El Khannouss, claim reports.

El Khannouss, 19, is an attacking midfielder who plays for Genk in the Belgium top-flight and, despite his young age, has already totalled 76 appearances for the club. Currently, he's out at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Morocco, who are one of the favourites for the competition.

He's featured twice off the bench in the competition so far and he made his senior debut in the third-place play-off at the World Cup in Qatar and has made seven appearances so far. One of the country's best talents, he has been catching the eye across the past year and he is now being courted by some of Europe's biggest clubs. His three goals and five assists across the league and Europa Conference League have been good output thus far.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are reportedly interested having already sent scouts to watch the midfielder play in the past. But Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also linked.

With his deal set to expire in 2027, the Belgium club are under no pressure to sell but he is likely to be a figure of interest in the summer. Last year, Genk director Dimitri De Condé told HLN: “I have always said to Bilal and his entourage that we believe he should become the most expensive outgoing transfer in Belgian football.” As it stands, the biggest transfer has been Charles De Ketelaere's €36.5m (£31m) move to AC Milan from Club Brugge in 2022 and he could end up going for a similar, if not increased fee.

The player's representatives have spoken out on his future in the past. Namely his mother, Karima Ben Aissa, who is also his agent has revealed contact with potential suitors. “We are in contact with a few clubs. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big name. Playing minutes take precedence,” she told HLN. Liverpool are blessed with plenty of talented youngster already and Harvey Elliott is someone who occupies a similar role who is highly rated at the club.