Glen Johnson has told Liverpool to pursue a move for Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi.

The centre-back has started every England game at Euro 2024 so far alongside John Stones but a caution received in the win over Slovakia will see him suspended for their quarter-final tie against Switzerland - which is a blow for Gareth Southgate.

Liverpool saw Joel Matip depart officially on June 30 as his contract expired which has left them a centre-back short. However, they still have four senior players for that position and the emergence of Jarell Quansah has saved them from entering the market across the past six months.

Yet, they have still been linked with a move for a defender, with the Athletic’s James Pearce revealing that ‘Liverpool are considering whether to strengthen at centre-back following the departure of Joel Matip as a free agent.’. With his deal expiring in 2026, this is the last summer that Palace can receive the highest fee possible and he would certainly be a strong addition.

Speaking with Betfred, the ex-Liverpool defender told his former club to join the race to sign Guehi, whose stock has certainly risen following his England performances. “I couldn’t promise you right now that £65 million is a good bit of business but in terms of his profile, he looks like he’s going to be the real deal. Chelsea and Liverpool should definitely join the race for sure, as he looks like he’s going to be some player.

“I’m not sure he’s worth £65 million right now, but two years from now it could be considered cheap. It does seem rather expensive at the moment, but he’s only going to go for whatever people are willing to pay, and if someone else is willing to pay it, then I think Chelsea and Liverpool should as well.

