The officials taking charge of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur this weekend have been confirmed.

Liverpool could be crowned the Premier League champions this weekend and all they need to do is come away with a draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds have had one hand on the trophy for weeks now but the time has finally come for Arne Slot to claim his first piece of silverware as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool will host Spurs at Anfield this Sunday with one aim in mind: becoming the champions of England once again. Thanks to Arsenal’s midweek draw against Crystal Palace, the Reds need just one more point to pull out of reach of their rivals and clinch the title with four further games to play.

If Liverpool can wrap things up at the weekend, their remaining fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace will be zero pressure outings for Slot and his team.

The referees for the weekend have been assigned to their respective games — let’s take a look at who will be taking charge of this potential season-deciding clash for Liverpool.

Who is the referee for Liverpool vs Tottenham?

Referee Tom Bramall will oversee things on the pitch at Anfield this weekend as Liverpool look to hammer home this season’s Premier League title. In support of Bramall will be assistants Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan, alongside fourth official Chris Kavanagh. Craig Pawson and Darren Cann will be on VAR and assistant VAR duty on Sunday.

Fans could see quite a few cards handed out at Anfield, with Bramall showing 16 in his last five games in charge across all tournaments. According to Transfermarkt stats, Bramall has managed 21 games so far this season in England and has dealt out a hefty 68 yellow cards, three reds and given seven penalty kicks.

Pawson, who is the video assistant referee for the match, recently came under fire for one of his decisions during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa back in February.

Craig Pawson criticism

During Liverpool’s meeting with Villa on February 19th, former PGMOL chief and ex-FIFA official Keith Hackett stressed that Pawson had gotten a decision wrong during the Villa Park meeting.

Axel Disasi was shown yellow for contact made with Alexis Mac Allister. As the two were jostling for space, Disasi swung his body round and caught Mac Allister in the face with his arm. Hackett believed this should have led to a red card for the Aston Villa defender, not the yellow he was given by Pawson.

“I really don’t get it. If you strike, or attempt to strike an opponent, as Disasi did against Mac Allister, then that is a red card offence,” Hackett told Football Insider back in February after the draw saw Liverpool drop points for the second time in three games.

“There was clearly force, Mac Allister went to ground pretty quickly, so where was VAR? Because Craig Pawson, I’m sorry, you got that decision wrong. You were too lenient, that player should have walked.”