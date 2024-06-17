Getty Images

The Leeds United star has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time.

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Crysencio Summerville with reports suggesting Premier League rivals Brighton have ‘made contact’ regarding the Leeds United star.

Arne Slot’s side are one of several thought to be keeping a close eye on Summerville, who looks set to leave Leeds following their Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton last month. The Dutch winger bagged an impressive 21 goals and 10 assists in his first season as a regular starter, enough to earn him the league’s Player of the Season award.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up

That form has caught the eye of top clubs both in England and across Europe, and any move for Summerville will be met with fierce competition. Brighton have emerged as a potential suitor in recent weeks and now Fabrizio Romano reports that they have made the first move to start talks over his prospective transfer.

Those in charge at the AMEX are said to have ‘started initial talks’ regarding the 22-year-old, but Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested and the race is still open. There is no suggestion how much a move for Summerville might cost but intensifying competition would only benefit Leeds, with potential for some kind of bidding war between the Premier League elite.

Liverpool’s obvious advantage over both Chelsea and Brighton is the offer of Champions League football, with Jurgen Klopp securing a third-place finish in his final season. New manager Arne Slot might also prove the difference, with both he and Summerville Dutch and formerly employed by Feyenoord.

But Brighton believe they can offer a clearer path to first-team football, as proven by regular appearances for a host of young talent including Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra. They have also just appointed exciting young manager Fabian Hurzeler, who is just 31-years-old.

The Yorkshire Evening Post also reports that the need for a quick-fire sale has eased at Leeds, following the arrival of Red Bull as minority shareholders and front-of-shirt sponsors. It means club chiefs can now hold out for a higher fee to ensure they bring in a significant profit on the £1.5m spent back in 2020.

Previous reports have varied in terms of price-tag, but the likelihood is that any suitor will have to pay between £25-35million, based on the level of serious competition for Summerville's signature. That could even rise close to £40m if a bidding war ensues.

Whether Liverpool would be inclined to go that high remains to be seen and although wide reinforcements are a top priority for Slot, the squad build-up suggests cover and competition for Mohamed Salah on the right would be higher up the shopping list. Summerville is naturally a left-winger and enjoyed his best football on that side with Leeds, although there is belief he could also play a more central role with experience.