Liverpool are ramping up their summer transfer business as they look to get deals over the line for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

Arne Slot has already added Jeremie Frimpong to his squad while Giorgi Mamardashvili will be another new face in the side as he moves to Anfield 12 months on from agreeing to leave Valencia for Merseyside.

While there is a focus on incomings, there are players who will be poised to leave Liverpool as the Reds look to balance their spending in the transfer window. Caoimhin Kelleher has already departed after he joined Brentford in a deal worth up to £18m. Liverpool are also allowing Viteslav Jaros to depart on a temporary basis.

Talks held over Darwin Nunez Liverpool exit

Serie A champions Napoli have held talks with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez over a potential move to Naples this summer. The Uruguayan is said to be open to leaving Anfield for Italy. However, Napoli do have other targets and have struck an agreement on personal terms for Lorenzo Lucca.

Italian journalist Luca Bendoni exclusively told Liverpool World: “Napoli are exploring a move for Darwin Nunez and have held contacts with player's camp, understanding that Darwin would be open to negotiate a deal.

“On the other hand, Napoli are also negotiating with Udinese for striker Lorenzo Lucca, who already has a verbal agreement in principle on personal terms with Napoli - but no club-side agreement at this stage. So Darwin can also be a name.”

Nunez cost £64m when he joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022, with add-ons taking the cost of the deal to a potential £85m.

Arne Slot’s praise and criticism of Darwin Nunez last season

Nunez has been unable to consistently establish himself as a reliable goalscorer for the Reds since his arrival. He has netted plenty of important goals but also missed some glaring chances.

After he scored a late double in a 2-0 win over Brentford in January in a decisive weekend in the title race, Slot said: “He’s always having a lot of impact when he comes in. Brings energy and power. Most of our games are the last half hour in control around 18 yards, and that’s where he’s at his best. The first hour is often open but the last 30 minutes dominant. Then to have someone like Darwin is nice to have.”

However, just a few weeks later, Slot publicly criticised Nunez for his lack of work-rate after he missed a glaring chance in a 2-2 with Aston Villa. The Dutchman said: “I will tell him that you can miss a chance but you cannot miss out on work rate. That is the life of a striker: he will miss chances and score some. It is part of the job of a No 9; you miss when people expect you to score. It is not part of the job of a No 9 to slow down in work rate. And that is something we will talk about.”