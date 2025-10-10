Guehi could yet leave in January | Getty Images

Liverpool’s defence has looked far from solid this season with the failure to sign Marc Guehi proving to be a costly one, but are they still favourites for his signature?

Arne Slot has a few issues to solve during the international break with the Liverpool boss looking to plug the gaps in defence and find a fluency in attack.

Unfortunately, he will have to do most of his work on a laptop and with pen and paper due to the main protagonists being away on international duty for their respective nations.

The biggest area of concern must be what has happened to his defence with only Virgil van Dijk and Alisson emerging with their reputations intact are some of the recent displays. Slot too hasn’t helped matters by constantly changing his right-back and insisting on playing Milos Kerkez when it is clear that the former Bournemouth left-back could do with being taken out of the spotlight for a while.

Liverpool latest as Marc Guehi interest hots up

All it has done is make the failure to sign Marc Guehi look even more costly. With the Crystal Palace skipper and Van Dijk next to each other in the heart of defence, things would instantly look more secure.

According to Lewis Steele of The Daily Mail, despite interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Liverpool are still the favourites for his signature. Guehi came as close as a player could to completing a transfer having agreed terms and been in the middle of signing off his medical before Palace chief Steve Parish called the deal off due to their inability to sign a replacement.

Steele claims that because of this it “will be easy” for Liverpool to get the deal back on track and fend off elite level competition.

According to The Mail journalist, Liverpool “are still keen on signing Guehi” with the only question being whether or not they try to sign him in January or in the summer. The word coming out of Anfield is that a winter move seems unlikely, however, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Reds’ recruitment team has thrown a curveball to the press.

Teams from abroad have an advantage in that they can speak to Guehi about a Bosman deal in January which could see Liverpool have to dig a little bit deeper in terms of the England international’s salary.

How much should Liverpool pay for Guehi?

The reality is, it shouldn’t matter. However much Palace want for Guehi is what Liverpool should pay. Guehi could genuinely be the difference between winning and losing the Premier League and provide the sort of back bone needed to go deeper in the Champions League. No team has one league titles with a shaky defence or by changing their full-backs every week.

After agreeing a £40m deal in the summer, it would be expected that the Eagles drop their asking price in January. The reality is, they don’t need to. For them, selling Guehi could cost them European football or the chance to win silverware, the England international is as important to Palace as Van Dijk is to Liverpool.

Not only is he imperious in one to one situations, but he is a natural leader as seen by how he conducted himself during and after the proposed move to Liverpool collapsed. There are other options, but none make more sense than signing Guehi in January.