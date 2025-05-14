Liverpool manager Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for a number of positions in the summer transfer window

As the season draws to a close the city of Liverpool is in celebration mode, those with a Red persuasion are jubilant after a dominant Premier League title-winning campaign in Arne Slot’s first season with the club.

The Reds took top spot on November 2 and have never looked back since, securing the title with four games to spare and currently sitting a whole 15 points clear of closest challengers Arsenal, who have been no match for Slot and his side’s perfect balance of control and devastation.

Mo Salah has been at his unplayable best, becoming one of Liverpool’s chief creators in addition to his prowess as a goalscorer. Virgil van Dijk has led by example as captain, and the transformation of Ryan Gravenberch has more than solved the club’s midfield conundrum. To a man, the Reds have been better than the rest.

But Slot and his backroom staff will be more than aware that their rivals will need to strengthen in the summer, and so plans will already be underway for the Anfield club’s title defence with defensive reinforcements a necessity over the transfer window.

While the full-back positions are the priority, a new centre-half could also be on the radar as contract negotiations with Ibrahima Konaté stall. Benfica defender Tomás Araújo has been touted as a potential target for the Reds by Anfield Watch.

Liverpool look to Benfica for Dean Huijsen alternative

Dean Huijsen is a major target with the Bournemouth defender available for a £50m price tag this summer, but a move may be difficult as it has been revealed Real Madrid is his preferred destination.

Araújo could provide a perfect alternative as the 22-year-old is comfortable playing both centre-back and right-back, a versatility Slot admires having used both Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez in similar roles this season.

Available for a £67m release clause, Araújo’s price tag is slightly steeper than Huijsen’s but he would offer a similar blend of potential and reliability - while also offering another trick up his sleeve, his blistering pace. He topped a speed of 35.33 km/h in the Champions League this season, while his average top speed in the competition is 33.16 km/h - according to the official UEFA Champions League website.

Araújo has enjoyed fine season with Benfica

Araújo has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, including starting in 11 Champions League outings as Benfica made it to the last 16.

Speaking earlier this season, ex-Benfica star Paulo Madeira heaped the praise on Araújo and said the player’s speed makes him stand out as a defender. He said: "To the surprise of many people, Tomás Araújo has had a fantastic start to the season. He was a player who had the opportunity and grabbed it with all his might.

“Today he is one of Benfica's starters, especially because the performances he has been putting in are those of a player with above-average quality. One very strong characteristic that I think he has is his speed. He rarely misses a move or sees an opponent pass him at speed. This characteristic makes him stand out in this defensive sector.

"He plays with [Nicolas] Otamendi, who has also given him that guarantee and experience that young players often need when they appear in the first teams of 'big' clubs . They always need someone by their side to give them that experience and stability. Otamendi has given that to Tomás Araújo and, in fact, he has put in very positive performances.”