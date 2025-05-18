AFP via Getty Images

A reported Liverpool target has announced his intention to leave his current club this summer

Liverpool are out to strengthen their squad in the summer as they seek to retain the Premier League title. The Reds romped to their 20th domestic crown in Arne Slot’s first season at the club, as they wrapped the trophy up with four games to spare at the end of April.

Two games remain for the club as they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night before concluding their season at home to Crystal Palace next Sunday. It will be a true party atmosphere with Crystal Palace revelling in their first-ever major trophy after they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Despite winning the league, Liverpool are poised for a busy summer as Slot looks to strengthen his squad. Jeremie Frimpong looks to be the club’s first signing as the Reds move quickly to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool target announces decision to leave club

Liverpool target Rayan Cherki has announced his decision to leave Lyon this summer, per reports relayed by Fabrizio Romano. He posted on X: “Rayan Cherki has decided to LEAVE Olympique Lyon this summer, the plan has been announced by the player in mixed zone tonight.”

Cherki himself was quoted as saying: “Thanks to OL, the coach, the staff, the president, my teammates and all people at the club”.

Reports from Give Me Sport in recent days have claimed that Cherki - who they say is on £65,000 a week in France - prefers a move to Anfield this summer but he will need to remain patient due to the Reds’ interest in Florian Wirtz. Reports from French newspaper L’Equipe claimed earlier in the season the Reds were among the clubs interested in Cherki.

Lyon are facing financial issues and with Cherki entering the final 12 months of his deal at the club and the French side could be forced to let him leave on a cut-price deal this summer.

What could Rayan Cherki offer Liverpool?

Cherki can play in a number of positions, with his main place out on the right wing. He would not displace Mohamed Salah in that slot but can play attacking midfield as well as on the left wing. He can offer cover for Salah as well as starting in the other two positions.

He is known for his dribbling ability and this season earned the inaugural best dribbler award in Ligue 1. The French top-flight said: “Congratulations Rayan, for your crowning as the best dribbler of Ligue 1 Mc Donald’s season 2024-2025, the first in history.”

Cherki has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 30 league games this season, along with a further four goals and eight assists in 12 Europa League fixtures. Cherki is only 21 but has already made 185 appearances for Lyon. Salah’s new contract gives him another two years at Anfield but Liverpool will need to start thinking about a long-term replacement for the Anfield icon.

Cherki will be 23 when Salah’s current deal runs out and he could be a potential replacement for the winger on the right while still being able to make an impact from other positions.