Liverpool are eyeing a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Bayern Munich director Uli Hoeness has hit out at the speculation surrounding their pursuit of Florian Wirtz.

There is a race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker in the summer transfer window. Wirtz is regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe, having helped Leverkusen to their maiden Bundesliga title last season - not losing a game along the way - as well as the DFB-Pokal.

It has long been expected that Wirtz would complete a move to Leverkusen’s German rivals Bayern. However, Liverpool have entered the race for the 22-year-old and would be willing to make a strong pitch if they are given the impression he’s interested in a switch to Anfield.

Wirtz’s parents were in England earlier this week and it was initially thought they were meeting Manchester City, who are losing Kevin De Bruyne in the coming weeks. However, it has been suggested by Hoeness that Premier League champions Liverpool are ahead of City in the race to sign Wirtz, although Bayern are still thought to be the frontrunners to secure a deal that could be worth around £125 million.

What’s been said

Via BILD reporter Heiko Niedderer, Hoeness said: “What can I tell you now? You've been writing nonsense for weeks about him going to Manchester City, even though he was at Liverpool. We'll provide you with facts at some point, not more speculation!"

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl also spoke out about the club’s pursuit of Wirtz. He said: “If Florian Wirtz and his family made this trip, they'll have their reasons. It's not our place to comment on that. Florian Wirtz is free to visit Liverpool, Manchester, Madrid or whatever with his family and friends."

"There's a lot of speculation in Munich, and everyone has their own opinion. Of course, that doesn't make things easy. With the Club World Cup, this summer is obviously special. I try to ignore it as much as possible. We have to ignore the speculation so we can conduct our business calmly. That's what we did with the contract extensions and we want to do the same with transfers."

Frimpong latest

Wirtz is one of several players who are set to leave Leverkusen’s golden period along with head coach Xabi Alonso - who is set to take charge of Real Madrid.

Liverpool are already in the process of completing one raid from Die Werkself as they close in on the signing of Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands international has been identified as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The Reds are set to trigger Frimpong’s release clause of around £30 million in his BayArena contract. The 24-year-old is reportedly due to undergo a medical ahead of completing a return to the Premier League after graduating through Manchester City’s academy. Liverpool boss Arne Slot was tight-lipped about the club’s pursuit of Frimpong when speaking ahead of Monday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. He said: "It's going to be boring answer. For whole season it was about contract extensions and now we're arriving at a time where everyone wants to know who we're bringing in. We don't talk about the players we want to bring in until the moment they've signed for us, and then you can ask me everything you want to about them.

"What I can tell you is we already have Conor Bradley who can play really good in that position. Joe Gomez has also played in that position multiple times, so it is not like once Trent leaves, I have no clue what to do anymore. But as a club we are always looking at interesting players who can strengthen our squad."