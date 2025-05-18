Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s summer transfer business is already ramping up with the Premier League season still ongoing

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are putting the final touches on their preparations for their final away trip of the season as they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

The Reds wrapped up the league title last month against Tottenham Hotspur and have been revelling in their triumph with manager Arne Slot spotted in Ibiza this week and the squad holidaying in Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players have since returned to training as they prepare to face the Seagulls. The reverse fixture against Brighton proved to be a massive turning point in the title battle. Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored two goals in as many minutes in front of the Kop in early November to secure a 2-1 win for Arne Slot’s men.

On the same day, Arsenal lost 1-0 at Newcastle United while Bournemouth handed a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. The Reds did not look back from that point as they went on to secure the title. With the title won, the Reds are already looking to the summer.

Agreement done for signing of Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sig Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, per widespread reports. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is one journalist to confirm the news, as he posted on X: “Jeremie Frimpong set to join Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for Dutch right back as Bayer Leverkusen are informed on €35m release clause being triggered.

“Understand Frimpong will sign a five year deal with medical now being scheduled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong has been strongly linked with Liverpool since Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his planned departure from the club once his contract expires. He could leave before his deal runs out, with Real Madrid keen to have him on board for the FIFA Club World Cup in June. The Reds have moved swiftly to strengthen their right-back position. Frimpong is not a convential right-back but offers lightning pace and impressive dribbling.

Connor Bradley signs new long-term deal

With Frimpong poised to arrive at the Reds, right-back Conor Bradley has also signed a new deal with the club. In an interview with the club, he revealed he has always supported Liverpool as he looks forward to more years on Merseyside.

He said: “That Tottenham game, I think, will forever be in my mind. It was so special just to see all the reaction from the crowd. Just the whole aftermath of it was unbelievable. It's definitely the most special day I've had playing for Liverpool Football Club.”

On the 2019-20 title win, he added: “I was probably back home, back in Northern Ireland, probably going crazy at the TV as soon as we won it! I've supported Liverpool since I was a young kid, so I've had many memories and many memories of hurt watching Liverpool and being so close to winning the league. So whenever we won it in 2019-20, it was a great day. I think I was back home and celebrating it with all my family.”