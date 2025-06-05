Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League) | Getty Images/Getty Images For Th

Liverpool are advancing quickly with their summer transfer business after winning the Premier League title

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are not hanging around with their summer transfer business after being crowned Premier League champions.

The Reds won their 20th domestic crown in Arne Slot’s first season with the club and are keen to make it back-to-back league titles as they look to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool opted against signing any players in January but Slot did hint that deals were already being worked on ahead of the summer. Jeremie Frimpong has already been confirmed as a Liverpool player with the club hoping to wrap up deals for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz. Those three signings would take the club’s spending close to £200m.

The Anfield club has already earned abut £22.5m from sales following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early exit to Real Madrid and Caoimhin Kelleher’s switch to Premier League rivals Brentford.

Liverpool ‘agree all aspects’ of Milos Kerkez deal

Liverpool are advancing with talks for both Kerkez and Wirtz but a move for the Hungarian left-back looks to be well on the way. According to TBR Football, Liverpool have “agreed all aspects of a deal for Kerkez” and have booked his medical.

The outlet’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey said: “I understand Kerkez is very happy to get the deal done – he was contacted by a handful of rival clubs in the last month, but made it clear he only wanted to join Liverpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez is currently on international duty with Hungary. He is likely to line-up alongside Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai on Friday night as the nation host Sweden in an international friendly.

An official fee has not been reported but it is widely believed that the deal will cost Liverpool between £40m-£45m. Kerkez played in every Premier League game for Bournemouth last season, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Milos Kerkez arrival will spell end for Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool are well stocked at left-back with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Robertson is the number one choice but has just one year remaining on his deal with Liverpool while Tsimikas has two years to run on his contract.

Kerkez is only 21 and will help future proof the position for the Reds but his pending arrival will spell the end for one of Robertson or Tsimikas, most likely the latter unless Robertson believes a move away from the club is best for his own career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, the Scotland international said he wanted a new contract at the club. He told fans at an event: “I have only got a year left, so I hope all you guys can help me with making the same noise around a new contract as you did with Mo and Virgil’s! I’ve had eight wonderful years so far and I have a year left. I am not as young as I once was but I love this club and I have had some great memories here, so let’s see what the future holds.

“I still believe I can still produce good performances and some really good performances and I think I have done that this season.

“So I still think I can produce at the top level and if I can do that then that is where I belong and hopefully I can stay here for many years to come.”