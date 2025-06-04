Florian Wirtz is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool | Getty Images/ Canva

Liverpool are looking to complete a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are not giving up on a move for Florian Wirtz after having two bids rejected for the midfielder by Bayer Leverkusen, according to the latest reports in Germany.

The Reds have submitted two offers for the Germany international, with the latest totalling a mega £109m which would have been a club record deal. Leverkusen want £126m to sanction Wirtz’s exit. Other reports claimed they would also be open to a swap deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a tough start to the summer for the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions with manager Xabi Alonso exiting for Real Madrid while Jeremie Frimpong has departed for Anfield. key defender Johnathan Tah has also left, as he moved to rivals Bayern Munich on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract from Leverkusen.

It is therefore understandable that the Bundesliga side would be unwilling to budge when it comes to their demands for Wirtz as they would need to reinvest the £126m to help rebuild their squad under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Florian Wirtz has ‘agreed’ five-year deal with Liverpool

According to German newspaper Bild, Florian Wirtz has agreed a five-year deal with Liverpool with it claimed he is “on the verge of record-breaking move” to join the Premier League champions.

Wirtz was the subject of interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City but has rejected both clubs to secure a move to Merseyside. Real Madrid have also been linked but the 22-year-old does appear to have his heart set on a move to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Leverkusen rejecting the latest offer from Liverpool, the German outlet adds that both clubs want to wrap the deal up as quickly as possible.

They claim that club owners Fenway Sports Group have given Michael Edwards approval for a third bid that would meet Bayer’s £126m asking price. The gap in valuation between the clubs is the only thing that appears to be standing in the way of the transfer being completed and with Edwards reportedly given the green light for a third offer, it might only be a matter of time before a deal is done.

Florian Wirtz hits out at media reports over ‘number 10 demand’

It was reported by Sky Sports Germany on Tuesday that Wirtz wanted the number 10 shirt at Anfield. The claim has now been retracted after Wirtz himself took to Instagram to hit out at the reports.

He wrote: “Who says I want the 10 [shirt], I respect players. Don’t believe everything what’s written.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexis Mac Allister currently wears the number 10 shirt at Liverpool. The World Cup winner was handed the jersey when he made his move to Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago.

The Argentine is the Reds’ eighth No.10 of the Premier League era. The shirt has been worn by John Barnes, Michael Owen, Luis Garcia, Andriy Voronin, Joe Cole, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane since 1992.

Wirtz wore the number 27 shirt at Bayer when he first broke into the senior side at the German club. He switched to the number 10 jersey ahead of the 2023-24 season, when Leverkusen went unbeaten domestically to win the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.