Liverpool are set for a busy summer transfer window as they first look to win the Premier League title

Up next for Arne Slot’s side is the visit of West Ham United. Liverpool have beaten the Hammers 5-1 and 5-0 this season in Carabao Cup and Premier League games but have not faced the East London club since Graham Potter was appointed as manager.

Despite Slot’s side looking highly likely to win the Premier League, Liverpool are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer. Darwin Nunez is set to leave the club while another new forward is also a possibility. A new defensive midfielder, centre-back and left-back is also on the cards while a new right-back could be needed if Trent Alexander-Arnold does go to Real Madrid.

Liverpool willing to pay huge fee to sign Alexander Isak

According to reports in Spain from Fichajes, Liverpool are willing to pay a club record £130m to sign Alexander Isak this summer. The Newcastle United superstar has enjoyed another impressive season in the north east and scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in March.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Isak ahead of the summer but Newcastle are determined to keep hold of him. However, the report claims that £130m could be hard for Newcastle to turn their noses up at, as it would be a club record sale for the Magpies. The club were forced to sanction exits last summer to stay on the right side of profit and sustainability regulations and £130m could tempt them to allow Isak to leave.

The former Real Sociedad man joined the Magpies for £63m in 2022 and is under contract at St James’ Park until the summer of 2028. Newcastle are in contention for a Champions League spot next season but if they were to miss out, prying Isak away from the club could prove easier for Liverpool.

Isak hailed by two former Liverpool players

Michael Owen said of Isak earlier this year, via the Premier League website: "It is a lovely feeling for a striker. He is top class in every way. He oozes class. He is seriously good and Newcastle have done well to get him, develop him and feed him.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher said: "He is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and he is, I don't think it's actually close right now, I think he's the real standout. He's not just a goalscorer, you're seeing some of his touches, and I can never forget the first time I saw him play live.

"It was a couple of years ago, maybe two or three years ago at Anfield, very early on in the season, he scored a goal, he ran through, and the thing about him is, when he's got a chance to score or he's got to finish, he's one of those strikers you never expect him to miss, he's always got that coolness in front of goal.”