A number of Liverpool players could be on their way out of the club this summer

The city of Liverpool will be in party mode in the coming days as the Reds prepare to lift the Premier League title before parading it around the streets of Merseyside on Monday.

Arne Slot’s men are Premier League champions and the supporters fortunate enough to get a ticket inside Anfield will be able to take in the famed moment in the club’s history, as Virgil van Dijk will be the man to hold aloft the side’s 20th top-flight crown.

For some players, it could be the final time they appear at Anfield in a Liverpool shirt. Trent Alexander-Arnold is already a confirmed exit this summer as he will leave when his contract expires.

Harvey Elliott has been linked with a departure in recent days while Barcelona are credited with an interest in Luis Diaz. Darwin Nunez’s departure is more expected than up in the air at this stage. There are several more who could depart with the Reds already moving swiftly to add new players to their squad.

Liverpool will ‘accept right offer’ for Caoimhin Kelleher

Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher has become a firm favourite at Anfield for the way he has deputised for Allison Becker the past number of years. However, Football Insider senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke has said that the Reds would accept the right offer for him this summer.

He has named Aston Villa as a suitor while the likes of Leeds United, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Bournemouth have all been credited with an interest in recent months. Leeds’ interest was reported on just this month. Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been linked with a surprise exit this summer while Leeds are looking to replace Illan Meslier after securing promotion to the Premier League.

O’Rourke said: “Liverpool would be open to selling him this summer, and will accept the right offer, especially with the player entering the final year of his contract at Anfield. Villa will be looking at a number of goalkeepers I’m sure to replace Martinez, who will be leaving behind some big gloves to fill.”

Caoimhin Kelleher ‘unwilling to sign new contract’

It makes sense that Liverpool are preparing to sell Kelleher, despite his impressive performances. The 26-year-old is out of contract in around 12 months and has expressed his desire to become a number one goalkeeper. His place at the club is also less certain with the pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

It was reported in February that Kelleher was unwilling to pen a new contract with Liverpool. Addressing his situation earlier in the campaign, Kelleher said: "I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out.

"The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."