The Reds’ last outing at Anfield saw them lift the Premier League trophy after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2024-25 campaign. Since then, Caoimhin Kelleher has departed for Brentford while Trent Alexander-Arnold has completed his move to Real Madrid.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to be a part of the squad for the opener against the Cherries as he arrives at Liverpool next month following an agreement with Valencia from last summer. Jeremie Frimpong is another new face poised to be involved while Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez could also be in the side as Liverpool look to complete deals for the pair.

There may be some more exits and one player - previously described as a “top talent” by Jurgen Klopp - could be on his way out of the club if the right offer comes along.

Liverpool open to offers for Jarell Quansah

According to a report from The Athletic, Liverpool are willing to sell centre-back Jarell Quansah “for the right money” but are not actively trying to offload the academy graduate. The 22-year-old broke into the first team in Klopp’s final year at the club but struggled for regular game time under Arne Slot in the most recent campaign.

The Athletic notes that Quansah is valued at around £40m and that there are already potential suitors eyeing a possible deal during this window. Bayer Leverkusen are showing the strongest interest but a potential switch to the Bundesliga side would not be linked to the agreement to sign Wirtz.

Quansah has made 58 appearances for Liverpool since his debut and has chipped in with three goals and three assists from defence. He started just four Premier League games last season, however and only made 11 appearances altogether. He was hooked at half time in the season opener against Ipswich Town, as the Reds scored twice in the second half to run out 2-0 winners.

Jarell Quansah exit would result in new defensive signing

If Liverpool were to sell Quansah, they would need to enter the market for a new central defensive option. A number of players such as Jorrel Hato, Marc Guehi and Tomás Araújo have been linked with moves to Anfield.

If Quansah departs, it would leave the Reds with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez as the options for the centre of defence. Given the sheer amount of games, the Reds would simply have to strengthen. They also opted against replacing Joel Matip following his departure around 12 months ago so could even look to add two new centre-backs.

There is also the uncertainty surrounding Konate’s future. The Frenchman is out of contract at Anfield next summer and reports are he is already been eyed by Real Madrid, who are happy to sign him on a free transfer.