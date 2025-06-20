Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on another signing as they bolster their squad for the 2025-26 season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are hoping to wrap up a deal for Florian Wirtz this weekend before completing a transfer for their fourth new player of the summer.

The Reds have signed Jeremie Frimpong and Ármin Pécsi so far this summer. Wirtz is poised to complete a medical on Merseyside on Friday before being unveiled as the club’s record signing in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot is keen to further strengthen his side with more additions and Milos Kerkez is widely expected to become the Reds’ fourth new addition of the summer transfer window. The player’s father revealed earlier this week that a deal is all but done for the Hungarian international to make the move to Merseyside.

His arrival could spark the departure of Andy Robertson, who is the subject of interest from La Liga side Atletico Madrid. The Scotland captain is also said to be open to the move as he has just one year to run on his deal at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Milos Kerkez to Liverpool

Speaking on Give Me Sport’s Market Madness podcast transfer expert Fabrizio Romano was asked if the arrival of Kerkez could be confirmed by Monday. In his reply, he revealed the agreement is already there between the player and Liverpool and that other clubs have tried to express their interest but have been met with a firm rejection as he only has eyes for Anfield.

Romano said: “The day (he signs) can change based on some technical things they have to resolve, but what I heard already two weeks ago is it’s just about some technical things, but there is no issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just a matter of time before Milos Kerkez will be a Liverpool player. There is no doubt because he is not considering any other destinations. Some clubs tried to call in the last two, three weeks to try to understand what’s going on but the answer was always ‘sorry, but I’m going to Liverpool’.

“Kerkez is going to Liverpool; he has an agreement with the club. Club-to-club it’s almost there, so it’s just a matter of when. It could be Monday, it could be any other moment. We will see in the next days but Kerkez will be the new left-back for Arne Slot.”

Milos Kerkez and Andy Robertson similarities

If Robertson does move on, Kerkez is likely to be Slot’s first-choice left-back with Kostas Tsimikas as his back-up. Kerkez won slightly more defensive duels last season and was involved in more defensive actions while also being slightly better in the air. He carried the ball forward more too.

When comparing the players, Robertson came out on top in terms of crosses, progressive passes and the number of expected assists. Kerkez’s better defensive stats result in playing for a team lower down the table while Robertson’s better attacking numbers are a result of Liverpool being more dominant in the majority of games they played.

While the focus for Liverpool is wrapping up a deal for Wirtz, it does appear that Kerkez is not far behind as the summer transfer business continues apace.