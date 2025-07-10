Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are said to be looking at a number of potential options to strengthen their attack

Liverpool could be left to reinforce the left side of their front three as Luis Diaz continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The Reds have told the likes of Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia that the Colombian is not for sale this summer. However, fresh doubts have emerged over his future after Barca missed out on Athletic Club star Nico Williams, with the La Liga club reportedly keen to try again for Diaz.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been linked, with some claims Diaz has already agreed personal terms with the German giants.

Liverpool do have Cody Gakpo as a left-wing option, with the Dutchman finishing last season as the club’s second top goal-scorer - one ahead of Diaz. The Reds have now been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who can play on the left and right wing as well as through the middle. Diaz played through the middle at points last campaign, and Rodrygo could offer Arne Slot the same versatility

Liverpool could make offer for Rodrygo in coming days

It was reported earlier this week that Man City have been in talks with Rodryo’s representatives. That is according to TBR Football who have reported Arsenal are keenly interested in the player. The same report names Liverpool as another club who have been contacted to be informed of the star’s “likely availability.”

Now in an update from Spain, Fichajes report that Slot sees Rodrygo as an “ideal reinforcement to boost the level of their attack” and that “an offer may be submitted in the coming days.”

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 and is under contract in the Spanish capital until 2028. He is likely to cost north of £70m. He has scored 68 goals and provided 51 assists in 270 games and already has two Champions League winners medals along with three La Liga titles.

Why Rodrygo could be leaving Real Madrid

Rodrygo’s links to a possible Madrid exit are down to the player’s lack of regular minutes. In Madrid’s first five games at the Club World Cup, he started just once and came off the bench in two other games. He was an unused substitute in two other matches.

He started 22 games in La Liga last term but missed the final four matches.

Speaking about the player, new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso said in recent days: “I’m sure Rodrygo can return to his best form. I spoke with him; he’s positive, eager and ready when needed.”

Rodrygo provided an assist after starting in the team’s Club World Cup opener but was dropped for the following game. Alonso reasoned after making that decision: “He looks good to me, enthusiastic. The other day was a technical decision.

“He remains important and we will need him in the Club World Cup. He is a special player and he will have a significant role.”

He added: “It's a very demanding season; we'll have 50 or 60 games. We need a squad with healthy competition. I'm happy.”

Rodrygo’s role since those comments has been anything but significant, as he has not started a game. Further limited minutes could see Rodrygo push harder for a departure with Liverpool now said to be among the Premier League clubs in the running.