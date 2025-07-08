Liverpool could lose a handful of first team stars to transfer exits this summer | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could sell some first team stars this summer after making a number of signings in the early part of the transfer window

Liverpool could make further changes to their first-team squad this summer and one regular starter is now being strongly linked with an exit from the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have already moved on while several new arrivals have been secured - including Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

There are other positions for the Reds to strengthen with Jarell Quansah another who has moved on, meaning a new central defender is a must before the window shuts on September 1. Marc Guehi, who is out of contract next summer at Crystal Palace, and Castello Lukeba have both been linked with the Reds.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has been strongly linked with an exit in recent days. With Barcelona missing out on Nico Williams, the Spanish club are expected to come back in for the Colombian. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have reportedly already struck an agreement on personal terms with the winger.

Luis Diaz to hold talks over Liverpool exit

A recent from Sport in Spain has claimed that Diaz and representatives will hold talks with Liverpool over a potential Anfield exit this summer. He is believed to be Barca’s new top target, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford also linked.

Diaz, per the report, “considers his time in England over and is ready to start a new adventure” but all parties “are aware they won’t be resolved in a week”. Diaz is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027 so the Reds don’t have to sell but do value him at up to £77m. He did reveal last month that his agent had been speaking to other clubs as he mulls over his long-term future.

The winger joined Liverpool in January 2022 from FC Porto. Last season was his best goal-scoring one at Anfield, as he netted 17 times in all competitions and was third in the scoring charts for the Reds behind Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

Luis Diaz’s season in numbers as he’s hailed as a special talent

Diaz has scored 29 Premier League goals in 103 games since joining Liverpool. His total outlay since arriving at Anfield is 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 games. Last campaign he scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 50 games as he helped the club win the Premier League title.

Speaking during last season, former Liverpool player Don Hutchison said of Diaz: “Luis Diaz is a player, when Sadio Mane left the club he was always going to be hard to replace, but this guy Luis Diaz has so much talent. He’s like a Galactico, he’s like a Real Madrid player, he’s like a star player.

“The potential is there in Luis Diaz, don’t forget he’s had some tricky times off the pitch.”

Diaz’s main problem since moving to the Premier League has been his consistency, he had few patches during the last campaign of going several games without a goal in the top flight. He only scored in one of his Champions League appearances also, which was an impressive hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen.