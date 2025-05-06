Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 30, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for a new striker this summer with Darwin Nunez widely expected to leave the club

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are aiming to sign a new striker this summer with Darwin Nunez widely expected to leave the club this summer. The Uruguayan joined the Reds in a deal worth up to £85m in 2022 as he left Benfica for Merseyside.

The striker has shown flashes of brilliance and enjoyed some memorable moments in his Liverpool career. He scored a late double for the 10-man Reds in a shock win over Newcastle United in August 2023 and this season netted an important brace in stoppage time as Liverpool won 2-0 at Brentford on their way to the Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the forward will also be remembered for his lack of consistency in front of goal as his key goals go alongside some glaring misses in the catalogue of his Anfield career. He has became a bit-part player under Arne Slot this season and does not have a long-term future with Liverpool.

Liverpool eyeing move for Benjamin Sesko

The Reds are in the market for a new striker and a report from TBR Football has claimed Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig is one of the names being considered. Scouts from Liverpool were reportedly in attendance as Sesko scored in Leipzig’s 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich over the weekend.

The 21-year-old has netted 21 goals in all competitions this season while providing six assists. He has scored 90 goals at senior club level already, with 39 of those coming in 85 games for Leipzig. Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested with ‘active talks’ underway between the interested Premier League clubs with a move to the English top flight appearing likely. Liverpool are branded huge admirers of the player.

According to Diaro AS, a £68m deal for the player is possible if Leipzig fail to qualify for the Champions League. However, an £85m fee is likely to be demanded if the Bundesliga club finish in the Champions League spots. They are currently in sixth and two points behind fourth-placed SC Freiburg with six games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Sesko wants to be better than Man City star Erling Haaland

Sesko has been likened to Manchester City ace and Norway international Erling Haaland. Both players played for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga before moving to the German top flight. Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund before leaving for City while Sesko could also leave the Bundesliga for an English club.

Asked previously about his comparisons to Haaland, Sesko says that those comments motivate him. He said last year: "Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy. They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is. My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him!"

The likes of Liam Delap and Alexander Isak have been linked with moves to Anfield this summer. Delap would only cost £30m but has also been linked to the likes of Everton and Manchester United. The main stumbling block in a move for Isak is his hefty valuation. Newcastle United are expected to demand at least £130m for the Sweden international, who still has three years to run on his deal at St James’ Park.

Sesko could be seen as a more cost effective signing. If Leipzig are not in the Champions League, h could be signed for almost half the price of Isak. He is also four years younger than Isak, so, in theory, could spend more years at Anfield.