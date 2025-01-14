Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are reportedly in talks to sign a new striker who is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs

Liverpool head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday night in a game that could have huge ramifications for the Premier League title race. The City Ground club are the only team to beat the Reds in the league this season as they recorded a 1-0 win at Anfield back in September.

Forest are six points behind Liverpool, who still have a game in hand over their title rivals, with a positive result for either team set to boost their respective title hopes. With the Liverpool squad focusing on their visit to Nottingham, transfer talk continues to surround the Reds. There is of course the not so small issue of contract discussions with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A number of young players are also facing moves this window as Liverpool look to complete loan deals. On Monday, Kaide Gordon was recalled from his loan with Championship side Norwich City and is expected to be sent out again for the remainder of the campaign. Calvin Ramsay completed a switch to Kilmarnock after ending his loan with League One side Wigan Athletic earlier in the window.

Liverpool start talks with Stefanos Tzimas

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool have opened discussions with 1. FC Nuremberg about a summer transfer for in-demand striker Stefanos Tzimas. The player is on loan from PAOK Saloniki but Nuremburg have the option to buy the player for £15m. The German side are prepared to complete a permanent deal before selling the player on this summer. Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa are among the other Premier League sides interested in the player while reports relayed by Manchester World have claimed there is also interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

The talented teenage forward has scored eight goals in 14 matches this season in 2. Bundesliga for Nuremburg this season. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports Nuremburg, who sit 11th in the 2. Bundesliga table are aiming to keep Tzimas on board until the end of the season to help aid their play-off push before then looking at allowing him to leave in the summer.

Does this mean the end for Darwin Nunez?

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has had a tough season so far and was criticised by club legend Robbie Fowler over the weekend. He has just two goals in the Premier League this season. Whether a potential move for Tzimas will impact the Uruguayan remains to be seen. Fowler said of Nunez: “We're saying the same things now that we're saying two or three years ago. “’He's raw, he's this, he's that’, and we can't keep saying that. So for me, the more I see him, the more I think he's not a Liverpool player.

“Now, people might have a go at me for saying this — you know, ‘he works hard’ — you're not signing a player because he works hard because that should be a prerequisite anyway. You've got to come in, you've got to score goals, and I know he's a fan favourite for what he puts in, but at the time that we're talking now, you've got to perform better, and you've got to do better in the Liverpool shirt.

“I don't think he's quick enough in terms of how he should be finishing. He's quick over the ground, we know how quick he is, but when you are a striker, your speed of force has got to be quicker than anyone else. When he has time to think about it, he sort of struggles instinctively. Sometimes he looks a little bit better, but we still probably want a little bit more, so I think the speed of force as a striker in terms of where he should be, how he finishes, any part of his body, feet or head, it's got to improve.”