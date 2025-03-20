AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could stop another Premier League side from getting a highly-rated striker

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are set for a very busy summer transfer window, with a number of players expected to be on their way out of the club. With contract updates still up in the air for the likes of Mohamed Salah, the Reds will be keen to ensure that their firepower for the start of the 2025/26 season is strong enough to compete across multiple fronts domestically and in Europe.

According to a new report from GiveMeSport, Premier League side West Ham are “concerned” that they will be unable to secure the services of Lille player Jonathan David this summer, with clubs like Liverpool having already previously been linked to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan David Transfer News

David is set to become a free agent this summer, and with the striker having netted 23 times across 35 appearances this season, there’s clearly going to be a lot of interest from clubs across Europe. GMS have reported that coach Graham Potter is in the market for a first-choice centre forward, with the loan deal for Evan Ferguson from Brighton only partly covering what they need in that department.

Kyle Macaulay was appointed the club’s new head of recruitment back in January, and he will have already been eyeing deals for players of David’s magnitude. West Ham were able to win the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023 but it has been some time since they were able to lift a domestic trophy. Strong recruitment in the summer to bolster their attacking options will go a long way to helping fix that in the following season.

Has Jonathan David signed for a Premier League side yet?

GiveMeSport also revealed in their exclusive report that David has not as of yet made his decision regarding his future outside of the Ligue 1 side. West Ham may be forced to play a waiting game for the striker as he leaves his final decision until the summer due to the widespread interest and clubs across the board hoping to bring him into the fold. The report also claims the Hammers have put forth an official pre-contract offer to the player.

David is reportedly seeking in the region of £100,000 per week with his next contract, so the Hammers will need to decide whether that number is worth the short-term replacement of Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio, who have been on the sidelines for long spells of this campaign for varying reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Reds are able to get David this summer it would be a major boost for their attacking options heading into next season, with Arne Slot hoping to improve on a season where he may have already won the Premier League.