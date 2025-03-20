Liverpool Transfer News: Jonathan David deal could be snatched away from Premier League rivals despite 'offer'
Liverpool are set for a very busy summer transfer window, with a number of players expected to be on their way out of the club. With contract updates still up in the air for the likes of Mohamed Salah, the Reds will be keen to ensure that their firepower for the start of the 2025/26 season is strong enough to compete across multiple fronts domestically and in Europe.
According to a new report from GiveMeSport, Premier League side West Ham are “concerned” that they will be unable to secure the services of Lille player Jonathan David this summer, with clubs like Liverpool having already previously been linked to him.
Jonathan David Transfer News
David is set to become a free agent this summer, and with the striker having netted 23 times across 35 appearances this season, there’s clearly going to be a lot of interest from clubs across Europe. GMS have reported that coach Graham Potter is in the market for a first-choice centre forward, with the loan deal for Evan Ferguson from Brighton only partly covering what they need in that department.
Kyle Macaulay was appointed the club’s new head of recruitment back in January, and he will have already been eyeing deals for players of David’s magnitude. West Ham were able to win the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023 but it has been some time since they were able to lift a domestic trophy. Strong recruitment in the summer to bolster their attacking options will go a long way to helping fix that in the following season.
Has Jonathan David signed for a Premier League side yet?
GiveMeSport also revealed in their exclusive report that David has not as of yet made his decision regarding his future outside of the Ligue 1 side. West Ham may be forced to play a waiting game for the striker as he leaves his final decision until the summer due to the widespread interest and clubs across the board hoping to bring him into the fold. The report also claims the Hammers have put forth an official pre-contract offer to the player.
David is reportedly seeking in the region of £100,000 per week with his next contract, so the Hammers will need to decide whether that number is worth the short-term replacement of Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio, who have been on the sidelines for long spells of this campaign for varying reasons.
