Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz

One of the brightest young stars in European football could be on the move, and Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz after contact was made with his representatives earlier this week.

German champions Bayern Munich have previously been credited as holding the upper hand when it comes to Wirtz’s future, though a reported trip to England to meet with Manchester City earlier this week indicated that his next destination is still very much undecided.

The Reds have long held an interest in Wirtz, and have reportedly indicated their interest in the player though it is unclear at this stage whether he would be open to leaving the Bundesliga.

This may well be a transfer saga which lasts the majority of the summer, as three of Europe’s elite clubs compete for the 22-year-old in a deal which could cost north of £100m.

Liverpool could use swap deal to land Florian Wirtz

The Reds may have an ace up their sleeve in their pursuit of Wirtz if a player-plus-cash swap deal is offered to Leverkusen.

Liverpool could offer Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah as part of a deal which could benefit all parties. Leverkusen would receive two young stars who boast huge amounts of potential but have been starved of first-team opportunities under Slot, this by design solving some of the German club’s own recruitment problems for the summer.

Bayer will be in the market for a new centre-back when Jonathan Tah departs at the end of his contract, the Germany international linked with Bayern and Barcelona after rejecting a new contract in Leverkusen. While Elliott could help to fill the void left by Wirtz if he does decide to leave.

Transfermarkt have valued Elliott and Quansah at a combined total of €57m (£48m) - though it is likely that internally Liverpool value them considerably higher - and a deal involving the pair would put the Reds in a unique negotiating position as the race for Wirtz’s signature intensifies.

Why Harvey Elliott and Jarrell Quansah could leave Liverpool

Neither Elliott nor Quansah have nearly played as much under Slot as they did last season under Jurgen Klopp, with the possibility that the new boss doesn’t yet trust the 22-year-old pair meaning he may be open to allowing them to leave and seek opportunities elsewhere.

Elliott has previously spoken out about his frustration over not playing as much as he would like, admitting after scoring an unlikely winner off the bench at PSG in their Champions League last 16 first leg.

“There are moments within the season where I am getting angry and frustrated because I want to play but at the same time I need to respect the situation. I need to respect the manager's decisions”, he said.

However, Elliott recently revealed to the Liverpool Echo that he is prepared to stay and fight for his place at his boyhood club.

He said: "I hope that I can push on [next season]. This is my team, I am committed to them and it's just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career, as much as I want it to be here.”

Academy graduate Quansah could become the Reds’ fifth-choice centre-back if a new signing is brought in at the back this summer, amidst links with Tomás Araújo. Liverpool also held an interest in Dean Huijsen but the Bournemouth man is poised go join Real Madrid. Their interest, however, does indicate they are looking at centre-back options.