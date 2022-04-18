Liverpool transfer ‘way off’ as £41m summer window claim made

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window.

Liverpool have ‘sounded out’ Barcelona midfielder Gavi as their next summer signing, according to reports.

The 17-year-old, whose contract with the La Liga side expires in 2023, broke into their first team this season and has earned six caps for Spain so far.

His debut campaign for Barca has seen him make 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting his teammates on six occasions.

Gavi’s future with the La Liga giants is unknown, leading to multiple reports suggesting he could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Gavi could leave Barcelona this summer. Credit: Getty.

According to the Express , Liverpool are amongst ‘practically all’ European clubs to be interested in the midfielder this summer.

They add that Barca are ‘desperate’ for the 17-year-old to renew his contract, but there is some doubt he will.

However, doubt aside, the club will look to begin contract talks with Gavi this week, as per Sport , who claim they see his renewal as ‘urgent’.

They add his current deal contains a €50m release clause, but an agreement between the midfielder and Barca is ‘way off’.

A move to Anfield would be an intriguing one due to the number of central-midfielders currently on their books.

Jurgen Klopp’s side boasts seven players in this position, including James Milner. The latter is out of contract with the Reds this summer and could depart.

Gavi could be seen as an ideal replacement for the 37-year-old, who has been with Liverpool since 2015, joining from Manchester City.