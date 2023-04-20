The latest Liverpool transfer updates as the Reds continue their search for Jude Bellingham alternatives.

Liverpool seem to be taking the matter of revamping their midfield very seriously, as they have been linked with two more stars who could fit the bill under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are currently fighting to secure European football next season after a run of inconsistent results in the Premier League. However, while focusing on the task at hand, they also face the challenge of bolstering their squad as players are set to leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are also searching for alternatives to Jude Bellingham, who is no longer on the club’s radar due to his price tag being out of their budget.

Fortunately, several other options have been identified and the Merseyside outfit could be planning to splash the cash on a double midfield swoop. Here are the latest Liverpool transfer talk revelations on Thursday, April 20th.

Liverpool planning ‘real revolution’ midfield signing

According to Inter Live, the Reds are prepared to table a handsome €130 million (£114m) to land two midfielders this summer as they plan a ‘real revolution’ in the middle of the park.

The players in question are Nicolò Barella of Inter Milan, and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Should Liverpool pull off a deal for the duo, it would be a mega blow for Inter who will not only lose Barella, but their interest in Mac Allister would also be thwarted.

Alexis Mac Allister is one of the most statistically impressive midfielders in the division

Barella has been consistent with his play-making over the last few seasons in Italy. So far this season, the 26-year-old has notched a respectable eight goals and eight assists across all competitions, while last term he tallied 13 assists in Serie A alone.

World Cup winner Mac Allister has also been turning heads with his performances. The Argentinian is Brighton’s joint highest scorer of the season, alongside winger Kaoru Mitoma with ten goals each across all competitions.

Fábio Carvalho allowed to leave Anfield

Fábio Carvalho has reportedly been given the green light to move onto pastures new this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have been told that Liverpool would ideally like to send the 20-year-old out on loan but are not closed off to him taking a permanent move.

Carvalho joined the Reds last summer from Fulham on a five-year deal but has yet to cement a regular spot in Klopp’s team. The youngster has made just 20 appearances in total but has managed to bag three goals, including a stoppage time winner off the bench against Newcastle back in August.

Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho. Picture: STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images