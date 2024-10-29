Liverpool are hoping to bolster their defensive options in January

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool are believed to be leading the charge to sign highly-rated Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of club captain Virgil van Dijk continues to intensify.

Van Dijk has been a rock at the back since arriving from Southampton for a blockbuster £75m fee in January 2018. He has arguably been one of Liverpool’s most influential players in the last six years and has spearheaded the team to glory in the FA Cup, League Cup, Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued to showcase his influence last time out with a crucial headed goal against Arsenal in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium and is expected to play a massive role in this year’s title race.

Virgil van Dijk is entering the final months of his contract at Anfield. | Getty Images

However, the 33-year-old is currently in the final year of his Anfield contract and is yet to commit to his long-term future with the club.

“I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future.” The Netherlands international said last week. My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment.”

Van Dijk has been a massive part of the Liverpool success story, but at 33 years of age, regardless of whether he signs a new deal, he is approaching the twilight years of his career, leaving Liverpool making contingency plans for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TeamTalk understands that Murillo is the club’s number one defensive target heading into the January window but adds that Premier League rivals Chelsea are also showing serious interest. Murillo arrived at Nottingham Forest from Brazilian side Corinthians and is now reportedly worth around five times the £13m fee that Nottingham Forest paid for the 22-year-old in 2023.

He made a total of 36 games in his debut season at the City Ground and spearheaded the club to survival while also winning the team’s Player of the Season award.

The tough-tackling centre back is renowned for his excellent strength, anticipation, defensive awareness, leadership and ability to thrive in aerial duels. Murillo is a part of a Nottingham Forest team that currently boast the second best defensive record in the Premier League and he is also blessed with the ability to start attacks with his excellent ball control, dribbling skills and eye for a pass.

He is seen as the ideal long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk but is reportedly valued at a hefty £60m to £70m by Nuno Espirito Santo.