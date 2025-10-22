Ex-Liverpool star urges Arne Slot to drop player who rest of the team 'do not trust'

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been handed an injury blow | Getty Images

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol believes this summer signing should be dropped to the bench

Arne Slot has been urged to drop one of his summer signings by former Liverpool full-back Steve Nicol.

As Liverpool’s torrid run of results continue, conversation is spiralling. The manager himself is currently in the media crosshairs amid reports his position is ‘in danger’.

The Reds suffered four straight defeats for the first time in more than ten years after their loss to Manchester United. Slot has fallen into the firing line along with a bulk of his players, both senior and new.

Liverpool brought in two new full-backs over the summer and opted to start them both from the off. Both Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have been highlighted as problems in this Reds side, with the latter especially picking up criticism since his arrival.

Milos Kerkez has fallen under fire at Liverpool

Gary Neville recently made his feelings clear on Kerkez’s role at Liverpool. While analysing his performance against Chelsea before the international break, the pundit described the Hungarian as ‘naive’ who ‘looks like a baby’ compared to his teammates.

Others have also highlighted Kerkez’s weaknesses, including former Liverpool star Nicol. The ex-Scotland international, who was at Anfield from 1981 to 1994, has pointed the finger at Liverpool’s new left-back and fears that he is not a trusted member of the team.

“The biggest problem I have, and one of the biggest reasons that I think Kerkez shouldn’t start is not just what it’s doing to the back-line and particularly Virgil van Dijk, but the rest of the team don’t trust Kerkez,’ Nicol told ESPN.

“Kerkez reacts to it by panicking, and then he goes scared, and then he doesn’t want to make a mistake, which is why he keeps turning back and playing an easy ball backwards.

“But it’s not just Virgil van Dijk – everybody in that team doesn’t want to give him a ball. That is a horrible position for Kerkez, but it’s a position that Arne Slot has to understand is way, way worse for the team than just the fact that Kerkez isn’t having a particularly good time.”

Milos Kerkez should be dropped by Arne Slot, says Steve Nicol

Kerkez impressed with his performances for Bournemouth last season but he has not convinced those watching him in Liverpool colours. The Hungarian has started all eight of the Reds’ Premier League games so far this campaign but Nicol believes he should be demoted to the bench if his former side are to stand a chance of getting their form back on track.

“The fact that Kerkez is affecting the whole team, again, is one of the reasons why you have to get him out, get somebody solid in that everybody trusts and knows what they’re going to get,” Nicol continued.

“Because then they are just playing the ball and not thinking about it. Right now, everybody looks up, sees Kerkez, and looks somewhere else. And by that time, it means teams like United or whoever it is can get into a defensive posture quickly.

“I would tell [Conor] Bradley that first and foremost, your job is to defend and back up [Cody] Gakpo on the left side. I don’t need you running past Gakpo, I don’t need you making runs into the middle of the park, I need you to be solid.

“And I would bring Frimpong in [on the right side] because he would give everybody a lift. He has an energy that is infectious, and right now Liverpool needs a little spark to get everyone going, and I think Frimpong would do that.”

