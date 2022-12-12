Despite missing out on a second Premier League title on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign, Liverpool overall enjoyed yet another positive season under Jurgen Klopp. Mohamed Salah claimed his third golden boot award, while the likes of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed more fantastic form on Merseyside.

However, among all the joy and excitement at Anfield in recent years, there are always a few players that struggle or prove to be a ‘flop’ since joining the club - though that is certainly a rarity in what has been some brilliant bits of recruitment since Klopp arrived seven years ago. The likes of Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain perhaps had seasons to forget in the red of Liverpool, while Divock Origi saw his game time rapidly decrease after an iconic period with the club.