Liverpool remain interested in signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

The Liverpool and Anthony Gordon transfer saga continues as the Reds remain linked with a move for the winger. The former Everton star has reportedly had his ‘head turned’ by the prospect of playing at his boyhood club but the Reds ‘failed’ to table an offer that matched Newcastle United’s asking price.

The Telegraph has reported that Gordon had been ‘extremely keen’ to make the move to Anfield and he thought at one point that he would be headed back to Merseyside. Liverpool and Newcastle had been in conversation over the 23-year-old but an official bid ‘did not materialise’.

Fabrizio Romano has also provided extra insight into the failed move, reporting that Liverpool ‘appreciate’ Gordon but ultimately no agreement was met on a transfer fee. The transfer expert wrote on Twitter that the ‘only way’ to revisit the idea of signing Gordon is if Newcastle drop their asking price. If not, there is ‘no chance’ he will be joining Liverpool.

However, as one of the biggest talking points on the transfer window so far, plenty of reports are doing the rounds and some are in contrast with others. For example, TEAMtalk claims that the Reds ‘remain hopeful’ they will eventually land a deal for Gordon this summer.

In his first full Premier League season with Newcastle, the winger contributed 11 goals and 10 assists. While he predominantly performs on the left, he has also shown his ability to slot into the right-wing role, as well as attacking midfield and the No.9 position.

When the initial links between Gordon and Liverpool surfaced, many wondered about him playing for both the red and blue teams of Merseyside. However, the playmaker is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and started his youth career with the Reds, before he was released and joined the Everton academy instead.

While on international duty back in May, Gordon and his England teammates were asked about the best stadium atmosphere they’d ever played in.

"Other than St. James, it's Anfield by far. I think because I am from the city, I grew up watching it. I just think before the game, when they sing You'll Never Walk Alone, it's top. It is top level,” he told Channel 4's TikTok channel, which the likes of Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier and Conor Gallagher all agreed with.

Gordon has also previously hailed Steven Gerrard as a figure he grew up idolising. Naturally, the Liverpool legend has influenced countless young players around the world, but particularly those from Merseyside who grew up watching him lead out the Reds and etch iconic moments into the club’s history.

"Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up," Gordon reflected during an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap. "Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was an unbelievable player."

