Liverpool are considering their options ahead of the summer as they prepare for what could be a busy transfer window. Along with finding a suitable replacement for the departing Jurgen Klopp, the Reds are looking to recruit new personnel to bolster their ranks as they enter a new era at Anfield.

As things stand, three players are due to leave the club at the end of the season, including Joël Matip who appears to have had his final season in red cut short after suffering an ACL injury. Liverpool were already considering new defensive options but with Matip due to leave, it's likely a centre-back signing will be top priority this summer.

A few names have already been linked to a Merseyside move and a new report from Fichajes claims Barcelona's Andreas Christensen has also emerged on the radar. The Reds are said to be 'willing to go all out' to bring the 27-year-old to the club this summer and could pay 'up to €50 million (£42.7m)' to secure a move.

Christensen signed for Barca in 2022, ending a his 10-year tenure with Chelsea. He joined on a free transfer, penning a deal until 2026 with a gargantuan €500 million (£427m) release clause included in his terms. The aim was to secure the player's status at the club and avoid losing him for cheap further down the line.

However, the Fichajes report claims that Barcelona are currently in a 'delicate financial situation', which could force the club to cash in on key players in order to raise funds. Christensen is a name they may consider, based on the fact that whatever they make through his sale will be a profit, seeing as he signed for free.