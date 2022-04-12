A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to face Benfica.

Liverpool are now in Champions League mode as they prepare for their quarter-final second leg with Benfica on Wednesday night.

The Reds already have one foot in the semi-finals having won 3-1 in the first leg, but there is still a job to finish at Anfield.

Attention will then turn to the FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City this weekend, with the two teams having already played out a classic within the last few days.

But as we wait for those fixtures, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer rumours.

Bremer links

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian defender has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of this summer.

But according to TuttoSport, the Reds also hold an interest amid the likely departure of Joe Gomez ahead of next season.

Origi latest

It had gone quiet on Divock Origi’s future over recent days following reports he had agreed a deal with AC Milan.

The fan favourite is out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season, and he will almost certainly leave the club in search of regular football.

According to TuttoMercato via Anfield Watch, Milan’s chiefs have now given the green light on the move, and it’s expected the Belgian will pen a three-year deal.

Gavi move on the cards

Liverpool are said to be ready to pay big to land Barcelona star Gavi this summer.

The 17-year-old has been a sensation for the Blaugrana over the last year, also breaking into the Spanish national team.

But he has not been able to agree a new deal with the club just yet, with his current deal expiring in 2023.