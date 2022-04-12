The Reds boss responded by putting his hand to his heart and bowing in front of the adoring support.

Jurgen Klopp wandered over to the Liverpool fans following a hectic 2-2 draw with title-rivals Manchester City to be met with a new chant.

The travelling Kop had been kept in the away end at the Etihad Stadium due to congestion outside the ground.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds boss Klopp put his hand to his heart, waved before removing his cap and bowing in front of the adoring support.

Jurgen Klopp acknowledges the Liverpool fans after the Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Initially, the original Klopp song was belted out, before the new ditty took over.

"I’m so glad, that Jürgen is a Red

I’m so glad, he delivered what he said

Jürgen said to me, you know

We’ll win the Premier League, you know

He said so

I’m in love with him and I feel fine"

Sung to the tune of The Beatles - I Feel Fine, it’s another anthem in the repertoire of songs fans sing at the match.

Liverpool fans sing the new Jurgen Klopp chant at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: David Brindle

Klopp’s trip to the away end was by no means a celebration as some have suggested, but rather an opportunity for the manager to salute the supporters for their backing of his side in a game that had pulses racing.

Liverpool fans’ reaction to Man City result

The result means Liverpool are relying on City to drop points elsewhere in order to clinch the title once more but heading home from the Etihad, the mood on the coach was best summed up as defiant.

"They were hanging on at the end," one supporter, John, said. "Their fans were whistling for the final whistle as soon as it went to injury time. They knew we were the better team."

"That’s the supposed big one out of the way," another chimed in. "They have got to handle the pressure now and can’t falter because if they do, we’ll be there to go top."

Predictions for FA Cup semi-final

The two juggernauts go head-to-head again on Saturday in the FA Cup last four and it could be a long night at Wembley.

After a pair of 2-2 draws in the league this season, the prediction of another fan, Phil, for the semi-final seems prescient: "You can guarantee it’ll go to penalties next week. They’re just so evenly matched."

The semi-final clash could be the rubber game between the two - unless both advance to the Champions League final.

If we get a repeat of the Etihad game, we are in for a treat at Wembley.