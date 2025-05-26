Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 18, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking at options to replace Darwin Nunez this summer following the latest on his potential exit.

Liverpool appear to be fast-tracking their summer transfer plans and getting ahead of the game as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

The Reds brought the silverware to the fans on Monday as the iconic open-top bus parade made its way through the streets of Liverpool. Supporters arrived bright and early to wait for the celebrations that did not disappoint.

Behind the scenes, the club is working on bringing in news signings once the summer transfer window opens. The main names doing the rounds right now are Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, but another player has been thrown into the mix as the Reds prepare for a title-defending season.

Liverpool ‘willing’ to pay £59m for Premier League striker

Liverpool are ‘preparing for a huge transfer battle’ with Newcastle United for the signature of Brighton and Hove Albion star Joao Pedro. According to Fichajes, the Premier League duo are ‘willing’ to pay close to €70 million (£59m) to secure the services of the Brazilian, who has impressed with his performances for the Seagulls this season.

The mentioned figure reflects Brighton’s reliance on Pedro, who has contributed ten goals and six assists in the Premier League this season. The Seagulls are not willing to let him leave the club for less than their asking price.

Pedro is reportedly looking to leave Brighton this summer and he is expected to have his pick of which club he feels suits him best. Both Liverpool and Newcastle are willing to offer an impressive financial package, as well as an attractive project to be a part of.

Where would Joao Pedro play for Liverpool?

If Liverpool do bring in Pedro, he will likely replace Darwin Nunez and earn his spot as the Reds’ first choice centre-forward. The Uruguayan has struggled to keep up consistent performances and has slipped significantly down the pecking order under Arne Slot, making just eight Premier League starts this season.

Nunez is expected to be sold this summer as Liverpool search for a typical No.9 to take their attack to the next level. Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interested in the 25-year-old

According to reports in Spain, Atletico Madrid are also in the running for Nunez’s signature and have spoken with him over a potential deal. The Uruguay international is said to have ‘given his approval’ to join the La Liga side, with the only remaining issue being the matter of reaching an agreement with Liverpool.

The Reds forked out a club record £85 million to sign Nunez back in 2022 but it’s highly unlikely they will see that full sum return to the through a sale. Liverpool are looking to make back as much as they can through the sale of Nunez as they search for his replacement.

