Liverpool FC transfer news: The latest news has confirmed one transfer rumour about one Liverpool star.

Liverpool are reportedly willing to part ways with Luis Diaz for a fee of £50m, according to one news outlet.

The revelation has certainly come at an interesting time with the season set to get underway this weekend. It’s expected that Diaz will most likely start against Ipswich but the 27-year-old hasn’t been immune to links away from the club.

Of course, Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Anthony Gordon earlier in the summer as later reports revealed that a potential swap deal could have taken place with Joe Gomez heading in the other direction. Gordon, a boyhood Reds fan, was in superb form last season with 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions and caught the eye as one of the most dynamic and effective wingers in the league.

With medicals that were scheduled for both players, it was certainly close to being a reality before the PSR deadline. Football Insider have also made a similar claim to the Athletic, citing a £50m fee. Diaz’s name had been partially linked with a move to the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the window - the Spanish couldn’t afford him and the French side looked elsewhere.

He managed 13 goals and five assists in what was a good campaign across all competitions. His peak level of performance was best displayed in the draw with Manchester City at Anfield as his overall wing-play and showmanship terrorised the visiting side’s defence - with one moment where he got the better of Kyle Walker and Rodri at the same time being particularly impressive.

And yet in the very same game we saw his flaws. An inability to put the ball away when it matters most frustrated fans. When comparing the two it’s clear where the differences lie between the pair; they are almost identical when compared across last season’s figures on Data MB which cited carries, dribbles, non-penalty goals and offensive actions, but assists per90 were massively in Gordon’s favour. He was often more incisive in the final third and benefited no doubt from Alexander Isak who’s goal conversion was far higher than the likes of Darwin Nunez for example.

Before anyone is quick to jump the gun, neither of the clubs who did want him will sign him after Dani Olmo signed for Barca and Desire Doue is set to join PSG. Fans should be excited based off his performance in the friendly win over Sevilla and he could hit the ground running under Arne Slot. Although, this may well be a deal that is revisited in a year’s time.