The Liverpool and England U21 star has defended his former teammate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has defended his former teammate and skipper Jordan Henderson after he received a negative response from England fans during the 1-0 friendly win over Australia.

Elliott, 21, revealed that it was ‘upsetting’ to see the 33-year-old booed by England fans as he made his way off as a substitute in the 62nd minute. England manager Gareth Southgate simply stated: “I don’t understand it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The backlash from fans stems from Henderson’s move to Al-Ettifaq this summer, as he swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League. That came with extreme controversy for many reasons, Henderson was criticised by LGBTQ+ campaigners for moving to Saudi Arabia, where same-sex sexual activity is illegal.

Originally, he was a vocal ally for the community, but he has been widely criticised for his move. Plus, he also recently posted a video to his social media accounts where he backed Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid.

Fans have certainly not held back in their opinion of Henderson and Elliott believes that he is still a ‘massive inspiriation’ despite the move to the Middle East.

“It’s upsetting, Hendo is a massive inspiration, not just to myself but to many around the world,” said the Liverpool midfielder. “For what he has done for England and English football it’s not nice to see. It’s his decision, it’s his career. As a nation we need to get behind these players and support them. It wasn’t nice, but knowing Hendo I’m sure it hasn’t fazed him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s a positive-minded player and person. He just wants to do the best for himself in his career. Everyone is behind him. He has been through a lot in his career and it’s just another barrier he is going to run through, I’m sure.”

Elliott, who netted twice in England’s 9-1 rout over Serbia’s U21 last week, also revealed how Henderson has motivated him and how he has a close relationship with the former Sunderland midfielder when they link-up at England’s training ground during international breaks.

“We always keep in touch, when we’re here (St George’s Park) and see those guys we are always having conversations and it’s nice to have that togetherness with the seniors. Some of the lads, playing for the big teams here, brings everyone together. It’s nice to be around them and it gives us all a target and goal.”

Henderson has played in three World Cups and three European Championships for England and made 492 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Sunderland in 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since joining up with Steven Gerrard in Saudi, he’s recorded five assists in nine games and has captained them in every game this season except during their 2-0 win over Al-Hazem which he sat out.