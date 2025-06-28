Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 09, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will have at least four new players in their squad when they face AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2025-26 season.

It’s been a summer transfer window that has been met with widespread approval - and sent a clear message to Liverpool’s rivals.

As Premier League champions, the Reds are opting not to rest on their laurels. While Arne Slot might have engineered Liverpool to the top-flight crown in his first season, there was a sentiment that additions were required. And so far, owners Fenway Sports Group have backed the Anfield head coach to ensure that the Reds can plot a record-breaking 21st English championship.

Florian Wirtz could cost Liverpool up to £116 million, which would be a British record. The Germany international is regarded as a generational talent by many and snubbed Bayern Munich and Manchester City for Merseyside. Wirtz’s former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong also followed him to Liverpool from the BayArena. The latest recruit, Milos Kerkez, swapped AFC Bournemouth for Liverpool while Giorgi Mamardashvili will join from Valencia on 1 July after a deal was agreed last summer.

There are Kopites who hope Liverpool can strengthen up front. But as things stand, Slot’s options look extremely strong. The Reds begin their title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday 15 August. As things stand, we’ve decided to pull together Slot’s current best starting XI.

Goalkeeper and Defence

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international has declared that he fully intends to see the remaining two years of his contract out despite Mamardashvili signing. Alisson is still regarded as one of the best keepers in the world.

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

It’s fair to say that Liverpool’s style of play with Frimpong will be completely different to Trent Alexander-Arnold operating in the role. Frimpong will be flying up and down the flank rather than dictating with the ball at his feet.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

There is some uncertainty surrounding the France international as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. However, Konate is still regarded as a key player and there is hope that his situation will be resolved. The possible arrival of Marc Guehi would make things interesting, though.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool’s captain put pen to paper on a two-year contract towards the end of the season. He is still very much operating at the peak of his powers despite soon turning 34.

LB - Milos Kerkez

It’s not a guarantee that the Reds’ £40 million recruit from Bournemouth will be the out-and-out first choice if Andy Robertson does stay. But Liverpool have splashed out significantly because Kerkez is the heir apparent to Robertson and underlined his quality for the Cherries.

Midfield

DM - Ryan Gravenberch

There might not have been a player in the Premier League who was more of a surprise last season. Gravenberch excelled in the number-six role and the fact he’d barely played there in his career made it more remarkable. He is only going to improve.

DM - Alexis Mac Allister

Perhaps goes understated by opposition fans but clearly not with those he comes up against. Mac Allister has been nominated for PFA Players’ Player of the Year, which underlines how well regarded he is by his peers.

Attack

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool’s talisman will have more goals, assists and records in his sight. If he replicates what he achieved in 2024-25 then the Reds will have a strong chance of retaining their crown. Salah will also be desperate for another Champions League to add to his CV.

AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

There have been some wondering whether the Hungary international could see his role reduced with Wirtz joining. But Slot is a significant admirer of Szoboszlai’s energy and work-rate as it frees up Salah. That could see Szoboszlai keep his berth.

LW - Luis Diaz

Liverpool have two strong options to pick from with Cody Gakpo also in the squad. But Diaz fired 13 league goals in 2024-25 and none were penalties, which is an impressive feat.

ST - Florian Wirtz

Kopites are relishing the chance to see their record signing in the flash. The No.10 position is his best but Slot has the chance to deploy Wirtz either as a false nine or being fluid with Szoboszlai. Regardless, Slot will have a plan and Wirtz will feature in it.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Bradley, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Jota.