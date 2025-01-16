Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have picked up 47 points from their first 20 games, with Arsenal on 43 points having played 21 of their 38 fixtures. Forest are six points behind Liverpool while Newcastle United are nine points back in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up next for the Reds is another tricky away trip as they take on Brentford in West London. The Bees came from 2-0 to dramatically draw with Manchester City in midweek and Liverpool have only won once in their three visits to the Gtech Community Stadium. That victory came last season, as they won 4-1 in February. Arsenal welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium a couple of hours after Liverpool kick off. Villa, who beat Everton on Wednesday night, did the double over the Gunners last term but lost when the sides met at Villa Park earlier this season.

Opta predicts Premier League title outcome

Ahead of the midweek results, Opta’s predicted Premier League table had given Liverpool an 88.97% chance of winning the league compared to just 10.23% for the Gunners. Arsenal’s win over Spurs increased their chances of ending their long wait for a league title to 13.02%. Liverpool remain favourites with their title chances rated at 86.53%, a slight drop from the previous figure.

Chelsea failed to make the most of Liverpool’s draw with Forest as they were held by Bournemouth. Their Tuesday night clash at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2 and their title hopes are rated at a miniscule 0.09% after a poor run of league form. Opta consider Liverpool and Arsenal as the only genuine contenders with Manchester City given a 0.16% chance of winning a fifth-straight domestic title while Newcastle United’s chances are 0.12% and Forest’s sit at 0.08%. Arsenal are predicted to finish with around 78 points while Liverpool have been forecast for 86 points - which would be enough to clinch a 20th league title. Man City and Newcastle are tipped to make up the top four with Forest in fifth and Chelsea in sixth.

Van Dijk reflects on Forest draw

Liverpool dominated the ball and had the majority of chances against Forest on Tuesday but were restricted to one goal by an inspired defensive display while Matz Sels made a string of fine saves in the home goal. Van Dijk was asked if he felt his side should have gained all three points and responded: “Yeah, it should have been, especially based on the second-half performance. I think we created many chances, especially against a team that don’t concede many chances. But it’s football – should have been, could have been, it doesn’t work like that. They worked their socks off as well and that’s what they have been doing, so big credit to them too. But looking at my own team, I think we should have done better with finishing our opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously we were 1-0 down and that’s the disappointing part, but apart from that we did outstanding. We always made sure our defence was in order and they couldn’t get into their strengths. Obviously at times they might come into a position they want to be, but it’s all about sprinting back and defending together. And I think that’s what we did. We tried everything we had, the only thing that was missing was the final finish to kill off the game.”