Liverpool predicted XI for Arsenal - Arne Slot to make 2 changes
Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal stands as their toughest test of the season thus far and are likely to field a strong side.
Despite injuries to Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and potentially Conor Bradley, Arne Slot will have a strong starting eleven who are all in good form after a run of 11 wins in 12 games.
The same can’t be said for Arsenal who are missing the likes of Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and William Saliba. Having lost to Bournemouth last weekend, Arsenal are hoping to close the four-point gap to the leaders Liverpool but the Reds can pull seven clear if they do manage to win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
GK - Caoimhin Kelleher
Continuing to shine in Alisson’s absence, he will need a big performance in a big game here to ensure Liverpool leave with all three points.
RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
His vision will be key against Arsenal’s tight defensive structure and he may be the difference maker.
CB - Virgil van Dijk
The skipper struggled last season and was involved in a horrible moment with Alisson Becker that led to Gabriel Martinelli’s goal and he will be eager to produce a better showing this time around.
CB - Ibrahima Konate
One of the club’s best players this season, he will be needed against a tricky Arsenal attack.
LB - Andy Robertson
Rested during the week from the start, he should return with his experience being key for the big game. Kostas Tsimikas did enjoy a ‘man of the match’ performance against Leipzig but Robertson should get the nod.
CM - Ryan Gravenberch
An ever-present, he will be key against Arsenal’s quick transitions.
CM - Alexis Mac Allister
Left out for Curtis Jones last week, he returned to the side and is the first-choice despite Jones’ strong showing.
CM - Dominik Szoboszlai
Perhaps one of the only players who is under some sort of pressure, the Hungarian has struggled to contribute in attack despite his help in maintaining their press and energy in midfield. A big performance here could help change the narrative.
RW - Mohamed Salah
Given he has such a strong record in ‘big games’, Salah is likely to have a definitive say in this game. His record against Arsenal is impressive and he may well add to it this weekend.
LW - Luis Diaz
The likely change for Cody Gakpo, Diaz was rested for the midweek game against Leipzig and should be 100% ready to go this weekend.
ST - Darwin Nunez
Having come into the side after Jota’s injury, Nunez took his chance as he grabbed the winner against Leipzig. His substitute appearance against Chelsea last weekend was full of energy and fans will be hoping he can cause some more chaos at the Emirates.
