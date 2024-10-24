Where Liverpool's Mo Salah sits in Premier League table for goals against top 6 sides

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: Mohamed Salah has seven goals and seven assists in 12 games this season.

Mohamed Salah has been at the forefront of Liverpool’s success over the past seven years due to his ability to turn up in the big games.

Top players separate themselves from the rest by making the difference when it really matters and the Reds wouldn’t have won every major trophy without his input - and his record of 218 goals and 96 assists in 361 games is almost incomprehensible.

There are many elements that add to a player’s legacy and fans are always quick to point the finger at players when they ‘go missing’ in those big games. Take the Chelsea game for example; Salah scored from the spot and his incisive cross had a disciplined Chelsea side at sixes and sevens, as Curtis Jones applied the finish.

For Salah, two ‘top six’ teams feature in his top five of teams he has scored the most against. He’s netted 10 goals and two assists in 14 games against Arsenal (who sit third in his Premier League list) while Manchester United have been his favourite - with 12 goals and six assists in 14 games.

Looking at the list of players, it features players widely-recognised to be in the elite list of attackers in Premier League history, but the common denominator is that all the players, except Salah, were natural number nines. Despite producing incredible numbers akin to the legends on the list, the Egyptian’s season heatmap shows he features predominately in the position of a right-winger - given license to drift inside and take up positions that a striker would - which only adds to his achievements. Transfermarkt revealed the list on X which features two Liverpool players.

10. Thierry Henry

38 goals in 61 games.

39 goals in 86 games.

43 goals in 78 games.

43 goals in 59 games.

45 goals in 77 games.

49 goals in 81 games.

54 goals in 128 games.

54 goals in 84 games.

56 goals in 81 games.

60 goals in 83 games.