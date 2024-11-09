Liverpool's predicted XI for Aston Villa clash as Arne Slot set to stick with attacking tactic
Liverpool are set to field a strong starting XI for their final game before the international break as they look to maintain their winning run.
A win over Bayer Leverkusen in the week further emphasised their ambitions, as they handed Xabi Alonso’s side only their third defeat in 69 games. A hat-trick from Luis Diaz ensured he reaffirmed his status as their best option on the left and it is hard to see any changes from the win over the German champions.
Villa will likely make a few changes of their own given they rotated slightly for their trip to Club Brugge. However, with three defeats in a row, they head to Anfield low on confidence facing a team who are bursting with enthusiasm at the current time. With that in mind, here’s our prediction for how Liverpool will line-up this weekend against Villa.
GK - Caoimhin Kelleher
Kelleher was largely untroubled against Leverkusen but was in fine form when called upon and will remain between the sticks until Alisson’s return after the break.
RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
His form has been consistent but the improvement in his defending in recent weeks has been a huge bonus.
CB - Virgil van Dijk
The skipper will face a difficult attack on Saturday as Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran will certainly test him. He may even have to get out of second gear.
CB - Ibrahima Konate
Despite going off with what looked like a shoulder issue, Konate revealed to the world on social media that he would be able to return this weekend.
LB - Kostas Tsimikas
Having started the last two games, Tsimikas looks set to continue as the ‘number one’ choice for the bigger games over Andy Robertson in what is the best form of his Liverpool career.
CM - Ryan Gravenberch
He continues to be the anchor in midfield and has quietly gone about his business in recent games.
CM - Alexis Mac Allister
CM - Curtis Jones
Liverpool’s in-form midfielder, he has seemingly demoted Dominik Szoboszlai to the bench and should start again here before heading off to international duty with England.
RW - Mohamed Salah
Salah continues to rack up the elite numbers after an assist during the week and has seven goals and three assists in 11 games against Villa. Expect another this weekend then.
LW - Luis Diaz
Perhaps their most in-form player, Diaz’s hat-trick during the week was the first of his senior career and he looks more comfortable in front of goal than ever. With Matty Cash out, it is likely he will face up against Ezri Konsa in an intriguing battle.
ST - Cody Gakpo
The Dutchman played centrally against Leverkusen but was happy to rotate with Diaz. With Diogo Jota out and Darwin Nunez failing to force his way in, it seems safe to continue with the system which blew away Leverkusen.