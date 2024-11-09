Liverpool team news: Arne Slot will be able to call upon a strong starting XI for their game with Aston Villa.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are set to field a strong starting XI for their final game before the international break as they look to maintain their winning run.

A win over Bayer Leverkusen in the week further emphasised their ambitions, as they handed Xabi Alonso’s side only their third defeat in 69 games. A hat-trick from Luis Diaz ensured he reaffirmed his status as their best option on the left and it is hard to see any changes from the win over the German champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa will likely make a few changes of their own given they rotated slightly for their trip to Club Brugge. However, with three defeats in a row, they head to Anfield low on confidence facing a team who are bursting with enthusiasm at the current time. With that in mind, here’s our prediction for how Liverpool will line-up this weekend against Villa.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher was largely untroubled against Leverkusen but was in fine form when called upon and will remain between the sticks until Alisson’s return after the break.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

His form has been consistent but the improvement in his defending in recent weeks has been a huge bonus.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The skipper will face a difficult attack on Saturday as Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran will certainly test him. He may even have to get out of second gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Despite going off with what looked like a shoulder issue, Konate revealed to the world on social media that he would be able to return this weekend.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Having started the last two games, Tsimikas looks set to continue as the ‘number one’ choice for the bigger games over Andy Robertson in what is the best form of his Liverpool career.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

He continues to be the anchor in midfield and has quietly gone about his business in recent games.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Always a 7/10, Mac Allister is the heartbeat in midfield.

CM - Curtis Jones

Liverpool’s in-form midfielder, he has seemingly demoted Dominik Szoboszlai to the bench and should start again here before heading off to international duty with England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

RW - Mohamed Salah

Salah continues to rack up the elite numbers after an assist during the week and has seven goals and three assists in 11 games against Villa. Expect another this weekend then.

LW - Luis Diaz

Perhaps their most in-form player, Diaz’s hat-trick during the week was the first of his senior career and he looks more comfortable in front of goal than ever. With Matty Cash out, it is likely he will face up against Ezri Konsa in an intriguing battle.

ST - Cody Gakpo

The Dutchman played centrally against Leverkusen but was happy to rotate with Diaz. With Diogo Jota out and Darwin Nunez failing to force his way in, it seems safe to continue with the system which blew away Leverkusen.