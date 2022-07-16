Liverpool’s Premier League title chances assessed ahead of the new season

The new Premier League season is now just under a month away.

Liverpool are currently preparing for the new Premier League season as they look to reclaim the title they last won two years ago.

Memories of Jordan Henderson becoming the first Reds captain to lift the trophy are still fresh in the memory - but so is the obvious disappointment at missing out on becoming champions after a staggering title battle with Manchester City last season.

Jurgen Klopp has strengthened his squad during the summer with Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez, Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho and Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsey all joining the Reds squad for a total outlay of around £77.5million.

The departure of Reds legend Sadio Mane to German giants Bayern Munich was a blow - but hopes are high that Klopp’s men can mount a successful title challenge during the upcoming campaign.

But how do Liverpool’s chances stack up against the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur? LiverpoolWorld takes a look with the help of odds provided by Bet365.

