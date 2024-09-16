Contract expires in June 2025 | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Bayern Munich star is highly regarded but would be a costly deal.

Liverpool target Jamal Musiala has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract deal, according to reports.

The attacker is one of the most revered young players in Europe and has started the season well with two goals in four games as well as one assist under new boss Vincent Kompany. Wanted by Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and other elite clubs, he is certainly hot property.

Regarding the latest news of a contract rejection, they will be placed on alert. The Mirror has reported that Musiala has rejected a £300k-a-week deal. They reportedly value the player at around £120m which will likely rule out a few of those clubs. His deal is set to expire in 2026 and if there is no movement by the end of this season then we could see a potential major move occur.

However, for Liverpool, the issue would be breaking their wage structure once again given the money reported. Mohamed Salah is the club’s highest player, earning around £350k-a-week while Virgil van Dijk earns around £220k-a-week according to sources. Musiala would fare somewhere in between but likely above the £300k mark which would raise issues for Liverpool.

There is no doubting his quality, however. Netting in just 15 seconds at the weekend to set his side on course for a dominant 6-1 win over Holsten Kiel, he recorded the club’s third-fastest goal in history. With 12 goals and eight assists last season, plus three goals in the Euros, he is primed for his best year yet under Kompany as Bayern have strengthened in key areas. Still only 21, he remains one of the very best youngsters in world football with only Jude Bellingham being valued higher.

Speaking in 2022, he opened up about returning to England having previously come through the Chelsea academy. "The Premier League is a really strong league, that's where the biggest stars go. But will I ever go there? No idea. All I know is that I really enjoyed my time in England," he told BILD.

“I play for FC Bayern, one of the best clubs in the world, and I really enjoy it. Our team is really strong and we still have a lot to do. “There are many factors that come together. Lots of details. I'm very happy at Bayern. But you never know what will happen in six or seven years