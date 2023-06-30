Liverpool fans continue to be handed twists and turns this transfer window amid Jurgen Klopp’s ongoing pursuit of a new midfield. The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton but there are plenty more options still to be considered before the new Premier League season starts.

While it’s more than likely Liverpool will snap up at least one more talented midfielder, one player on Klopp’s wish list now seems to off the market. According to Sky Sports, the Merseyside outfit’s chase for Nicolò Barella could be over after a recent revelation in the player’s wishes regarding his future.

The Inter Milan star had been linked to several clubs this summer and a move to the Premier League looked set to take place. But it is now said that he is leaning towards staying in Italy. Barella has hinted at committing his long-term future to the club, as he wants to become a legend with the Nerazzurri.

This certainly suggests that a deal for the 26-year-old is now off the table, despite Liverpool being prepared to launch a bid for the £68 million-valued midfield star. However, this doesn’t end Klopp’s mission to restructure his midfield as there are several other names still very much in the mix.

One of the links carrying the most weight at the moment is RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, who Sky Sports have reported is interested in a move to Anfield. Newcastle United were also in the running for the Hungarian but they have recently pulled out of the race, which gives Liverpool a huge boost in their plans to sign him this window.