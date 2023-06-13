Liverpool given update on defender situation after breakthrough update

The Reds have been linked with two impressive stars, but it’s unclear what their plan is for the position.

Liverpool’s right-back situation has emerged as one of their most potentially problematic positions ahead of the summer window opening on June 14.

The Reds have been reportedly linked with two players who can fill in across centre-back and right-back in recent weeks in Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber. Both would constitute a smart signing, as being able to cover not only Trent Alexander-Arnold, but also in the heart of defence would be an effective and useful option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the latest reports from the reputable Neil Jones at GOAL revealed to Redmen TV that the club are not in line to move for Pavard. To make matters worse, the noise surrounding Timber has died down, as the club are targeting a left-footed centre-back, which the Dutchman isn’t - but he claimed a move is possible, the main stumbling block would be the price as he has a long-term deal at Ajax.

To complicate matters further, 19-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay is reportedly being eyed for a loan move to the Championship next season, with Preston seemingly about to make that move official. That leaves Alexander-Arnold on his own as the sole right-back at the club if things were to stay the same. Of course, Joe Gomez has featured there in the past, but he by no means a right-back and his previous experience there has brought mixed results.

The end of the season saw Klopp instill an adapted system to his classic 4-3-3 formation which saw Alexander-Arnold invert in a system that can be likened to Manchester City’s. But with what is expected to be a deep Europa League campaign next season, along with a rejuvenated squad coming off the back of a strong end to the season, Alexander-Arnold will need a foil across what is likely to be a more game-heavy season than the one they’ve just witnessed.

Timber still looks the most viable option; Ajax are in free-fall and the player has spoken about a move away and he could play alongide his compatriot in Virgil Van Dijk in defence, and his ball-playing ability would see him able to fill in for Alexander-Arnold. Plus, at 21, he has plenty of time to develop and be a player for the future, as well as the present.

Advertisement

Advertisement