Liverpool's title rivals suffer injury blow ahead of clash with Man Utd

Liverpool's title rivals in Aston Villa are set to be without key figure Ezri Konsa for their huge clash against Manchester United this weekend.

Aston Villa, who have been in brilliant form this season, sit in fourth place just five points off leaders Liverpool having already lost at Anfield early in the campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side ran out 3-0 winners at home in September but both sides have been in great form overall.

With Manchester City scoring a comeback win over Brentford and Arsenal getting the edge over Liverpool at the Emirates over the weekend, there is a genuine three-way title race which sees three very good sides going at it for the league title. For Villa, they will need to build on their 5-0 win over Sheffield United and get back to producing a brilliant run, given they've just won one of their last four in all competitions.

One of those defeats was a 3-2 loss to Manchester United, having been two goals up at Old Trafford and they welcome them to Villa Park this weekend hoping to get revenge. That task has just become that bit harder given that key figure Konsa has been ruled out of action which will see his run of 61 straight league appearances come to an end. He was brought off during the win over Sheffield United and will be absent for a few weeks.

Boss Unai Emery confirmed this ahead of Villa’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Chelsea on Wednesday night, “Ezri is injured,” he explained. “He has a knee sprain and is not going to be available. I don’t know, three or four weeks more or less.” He also stated that Pau Torres, another permanent fixture in the side this season will return which will help soften the blow of losing Konsa.