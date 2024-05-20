The former Liverpool star still holds this impressive Anfield record.

One of Liverpool’s biggest talking points during Jurgen Klopp’s inconic nine-year reign was the emergence of young talent. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest example and his emotional farewell to the boss who gave him his first big chance has tugged on the heartstrings of all fans.

Alexander-Arnold broke through the ranks at his boyhood club as a promising teenager, to become vice-captain with a Premier League and Champions League medal among others in his cabinet. The defender’s success is not a one-off either, as the likes of Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley and even this season’s debutant Jayden Danns have grabbed their opportunities with both hands under Klopp.

Sadly, not every promising young talent is guaranteed a fairytale career. There have been a number of players at Anfield over the years, tipped to become superstars like the vice skipper, who just haven’t been able to meet the mark. Ben Woodburn, who was on a trajectory to become a huge Liverpool star, is now looking for a new club as he becomes available to sign as a free agent this summer.

The 24-year-old has been released by Preston North End following the conclusion of the season, having joined the Deepdale outfit two years ago from Liverpool. Woodburn made his senior debut with the Reds in November 2016 and carved his name in history that same month by becoming the club’s youngest ever goalscorer at just 17 years and 45 days.

Woodburn came off the bench to score against Leeds United in the EFL Cup quarter-final, bettering the age record set by Michael Owen by 98 days. Even with the new crop of talent coming through the ranks since his departure, Woodburn still holds the record as Liverpool’s youngest goalscorer.

Unfortunately, the avenue his career looked to be going down veered off quite dramatically. Woodburn was loaned out on four occasions to Sheffield United, Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts. His last appearance for Liverpool was a six minute Premier League cameo against Brighton and his historic goal remains the only senior goal he has ever scored for the Reds.

