Louis Saha makes surprising title race claim about Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool FC news: The former Everton striker believes Arne Slot’s side can achieve success next season.

Liverpool could be in for a brilliant season next year that could see them finish above Arsenal, according to Louis Saha.

The Reds are set to undergo a new era in the Premier League as Arne Slot takes over from Jurgen Klopp. While the German was hugely successful - and was the one of two managers with Antonio Conte to prevent Pep Guardiola from winning the title during his time in England so far - he won just one league title and it remains to be seen if Slot can maintain Liverpool’s position as challengers.

Guardiola’s side have also only signed one player this summer but remain a scary proposition and favourites for the title. Whereas Mikel Arteta’s side will also be in the title race after missing out by a few points last season. Liverpool have plenty to prove ahead of the new season but Saha claims they are well placed to have success and finish above the Gunners - who they recently beat in pre-season during their tour of the United States.

Speaking to CSDB, he said. “For me, the Premier League table has an obvious order this season. Manchester City are so comfortable and have a squad that fits all the requirements, even though Arsenal have played some great football, they won’t have enough - despite adding quality to their squad.

“Liverpool have changed their manager and will change aspects of their game that we will see, but it will take time. I think Manchester City will win the title and Liverpool and Arsenal will be just behind. Chelsea have made too many changes and don’t have that foundation, it’s a huge ask for the new manager.

“Manchester United still need to show more but if they don’t make more signings then fourth is what they will have to aim for. I think the top four will finish as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal then Manchester United. Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have some foundations but Manchester City have the best squad and so much experience of winning.

“There could be a surprise with talk of Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson leaving but they have so much quality waiting behind those players. If Manchester City were to slip up it would be good for the fans.”