Liverpool have some big decisions to make this summer in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Along with those who will leave as free agents, the club need to make a decision on those who are out of contract in 2025.

Right now, those players are three key parts of this Liverpool side. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all contracted until 2025 and while losing any of the three would be a major blow to the Reds, the spotlight remains on Salah and his future.

The Egyptian superstar was heavily linked to a Saudi Arabia move last summer, with Al-Ittihad offering sensational money for his signature. A whopping £150 million was swiftly rejected by Liverpool and follow-up reports claimed that the Pro League side returned with a word record bid of £215 million.

During a window that had already resulted in the departures of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, Liverpool dug in their heels and batted away all offers for Salah. Now, with the final 12 months of his terms coming into play, it’s a different story.

In order to avoid losing the record-breaking winger for free next year, Liverpool must cash in now or convince him to sign an extension. While recent reports have suggested there are talks between Salah and the Merseyside club over a new deal, others are claiming that Klopp’s departure will trigger a domino effect.

New insight from Football Insider has claimed that there are figures being discussed as Saudi Arabia prepare to swoop for their main target once again. According to former Everton and Aston Villa chief Keith Wyness, a nine-figure fee remains on the table, should Liverpool choose to accept.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Wyness, who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs, revealed the reported numbers involved.

“With one year left on his contract at 31, the numbers I’m hearing from Saudi sources are around £70 million plus add-ons of around another £30 million. I believe those add-ons will be pretty achievable in the Saudi Pro League, in terms of goals and trophies.

“That’s the number we’re looking at, which gives them the magic headline number of £100million. I think Liverpool would be right to cash in on him now.