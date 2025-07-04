Liverpool target ‘one of the best in the world’ as Man Utd aim to hijack €60m Man City deal | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with several wingers already, but there is a deal that could save £10m and make a dream come true.

Liverpool seem intent on signing a new striker and a centre-half to partner Virgil van Dijk this summer with one other position going under the radar in terms of a potential bonus addition.

As seen with the signings of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, Richard Hughes is planning for the future and the speculation linking Luis Diaz with Bayern Munich as well as Deco's comments about Barcelona's interest, suggest that the Colombian won't be at Anfield forever.

There is also the small matter of Mo Salah approaching middle-age in footballing terms and his powers will only wane from their current lofty levels, failing to prepare for his gradual demise would only be negligent.

How Liverpool could save £10m by signing Malick Fofana

Several names have been linked but with £60m-rated Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth signing a new contract it suggests that he might not be leaving the south coast, as it is, Liverpool can save themselves £10m by shopping elsewhere and by landing a player who would love nothing more than to follow in the footsteps of legends.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Malick Fofana has been the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest, agreed by Lyon, however, the Belgian prodigy of African descent has loftier ambitions and is eyeing a Champions League club.

This takes Forest out of the equations and Spurs, despite their back door entry into the continent's elite tournament, can't really include themselves in that conversation given their league form last season.

What has Fofana already said about moving to Liverpool?

What it does do is open the door for Liverpool with Fofana valued by Lyon at £50m, a fee that could well be negotiated down given the French outfit's relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial irregularities.

Towards the end of the last campaign, Bobo Fofana, Malick's agent, told AfricaFoot: "The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf. Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five.

"He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United's Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There's no doubt he can make a splash. For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favors transitional play. However, he'll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the Channel."

Fofana, at 20-years old, gives Salah time to keep doing his thing and Diaz as well whilst still being able to rotate in and out of the team to keep them all happy in the hope that, one day, he could replace either of them.