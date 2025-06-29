AFP via Getty Images

Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Barcelona and if Liverpool sell there is a solution on their doorstep.

Liverpool have all but completed their summer transfer business looking from the outside in with a striker and centre-half the two remaining targets that are needed.

There is plenty of time left to find them but the rest of the work will be on replacing any regular senior players who are sold in the coming weeks.

Jarell Quansah’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen leaves a space that needs to be filled with Darwin Nunez tipped to join Napoli. One player who looks increasingly likely to stay though is Luis Diaz.

There is a caveat to this in that it depends on a chain of events involving Barcelona and their attempts to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club. As with the several strikers who are linked with moves this summer, it feels like one move will kick start the rest.

Why are Barcelona interested in Luis Diaz?

Speaking about his teams need for more width, Barcelona technical director Deco said: "As wingers, we only have Lamine and Raphinha," he told La Vanguardia . "Ferran Torres is now more of a striker. When we’re missing Lamine or Raphinha, the team’s level drops. So, we’re looking at options based on quality and cost.

"There’s a clear criterion that any player coming to Barça must believe in the project. Nico didn’t come last season, as Dani Olmo was a bigger priority. But now, Nico and others are showing more desire to join."

"In the end, you follow a process," Deco said. "Speak to the agent, look at the contract, and then see if the club wants the release clause paid or is open to talks. In Nico’s case, the clause is clear.

"We have a good group, and we want to keep it that way. Players like Nico or Luis Diaz have the right mindset. They’re hungry to succeed, and that matters."

"If we close a winger, no more high-level players will arrive," Deco said.

Who could Liverpool replace Diaz with if he does leave?

Barca seem certain to close the deal for Williams with every party looking to make it happen, but there has been other interest in Diaz, most noticeably from Bayern Munich, with a ready-made replacement on Liverpool’s Premier League doorstep.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, Crystal Palace are flexible on the release clause for Eberechi Eze in that they are happy to receive it in instalments rather than one lump sum payment. His release clause stands at £68m.

With 14 goals and 11 assists, Eze can get the sort of numbers that Liverpool need as well as having the sort of attitude and mentality needed to buy into Slot’s system and team first ethos. As a possible replacement for Diaz, he would tick a lot of boxes and should be considered before the likes of Joao Pedro and Antoine Semenyo who are valued at a similar £60m price tag.

The added bonus of Eze being home grown at a time when Liverpool have sold Quansah and are considering selling Harvey Elliot shouldn’t be ignored either.

Liverpool don’t want or need to sell Diaz but if offers over £75m are tabled, they would find it hard to resist, especially when they could replace the Colombia international with someone for £15m less.

A forward line with Eze, Wirtz and Mo Salah could be an exciting blend, even more so with a more clinical No.9 in front of them.