Man City and Arsenal set to rival Liverpool for Wolves star in the summer after long-standing interest
The Wolves attacker has eight assists this season and has been hugely impressive.
Liverpool are set to face competition for the signature of Wolves forward Pedro Neto, according to the latest reports.
Neto, 23, has been in sensational form for Gary O’Neil’s side this season, scoring once and providing eight assists in what has been a strong return to form after a tough season last year. Playing off the right wing, the diminutive winger has impressed with his speed, skill, direct approach and quality and he plays in a position that top clubs will want to recruit in over the next few windows.
Reports from both the independent and Neil Jones backed a Liverpool move for Neto and now David Ornstein’s Q&A has given an update on Neto’s future. He said: “No expectation of him leaving Wolves in January. Summer could well be a different story. Man City like him, as do a couple of other big clubs. We know Arsenal have a long-standing admiration.”
Man City allowed Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer to leave in the summer and have been linked with a move for a right winger. And while Arsenal have Bukayo Saka in that role, they could still strengthen their attack with the Portuguese star.
For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is their talisman in that role but should he depart next summer, when he will have just a year left in his current deal, then Neto would be a player who could slot right into Jurgen Klopp’s plans especially given his energetic and direct style of play.
His flying start to the season has been somewhat derailed by the hamstring injury which kept him out of eight games and he only returned off the bench during the 3-0 win over Everton and it won't be long before he is integrated back into the starting eleven. In terms of his future, there will be no move in January, but next summer could see spark serious interest from top clubs if he can continue his rich vein of form from the first half of the season.